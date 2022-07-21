Bayern Munich’s 2022 preseason campaign: Full coverage

A new season is almost upon us, which means Bayern Munich have jetted off to the USA for a promotional preseason tour. While it’s not exactly the International Champions Cup of yesteryear, the club have scheduled friendlies against DC United and Manchester City. Both clubs have the same number of Champions League titles, so it only makes sense.

Julian Nagelsmann has his work cut out balancing a preseason tour with training his squad. He has to deal with the departure of Robert Lewandowski will also integrating new signings like Sadio Mane, Noussair Mazaroui, Ryan Gravenberch, and Matthijs de Ligt. Last season was a disappointment for Bayern practically from the outset, so the coach is under pressure to get his experiments right this time.

