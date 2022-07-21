Benjamin Pavard could leave Bayern Munich with the help of the club’s biggest nemesis

According to BILD, Pini Zahavi might still have unfinished business with Bayern Munich.

The agent who has negotiated for the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Kingsley Coman and David Alaba is back.

The man that our Ehrenpräsident Uli Hoeneß called a ‘piranha’ once, is sticking his nose into Bayern’s defense and this time, it’s for Benjamin Pavard.

The general consensus is that with the arrival of Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus, Bayern would be looking to offload a central defender to generate some income, and a candidate for that, is good ol’ Benji.

The Frenchman wants to take on more responsibility and switch from the right-back position to the centre, but he’s in a tough spot and should he toy with the idea of jumping ship, Zahavi might be one to help.

Pavard’s agent and longtime confidante Joseph Mohan is friends with Max Bielefeld who works in Zahavi’s agency. The agent has no official mandate, but friendly support can go a long way.

Armed with this ‘friendly support’, Pavard could begin his search for a new club that’s willing to pay over 20 million euros, which is allegedly the price for which Bayern would sell him.

Julian Nagelsmann explained in Washington that it is not the plan for a player to leave since the season is jam-packed with games and thus a need for lots of players. However, Nagelsmann left an open ended comment, stating football is an uncertain sport and anything can happen.

If Zahavi really does find Pavard a suitor who is willing to put that amount on the table, this could be a rare occasion of the piranha actually doing some good for the club.