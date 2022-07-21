Matthijs de Ligt credits Louis van Gaal and Arjen Robben for his move to Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich are having an extremely successful transfer window, having made purchases taking into account both the quality of players and the financial side of things.

The newest addition to Bayern’s brilliant roster, ex- Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt, was presented to Bayern fans in Washington D.C. ahead of the Audi Summer Tour’s first game against DC United.

In this presentation, De Ligt has proven himself to be a confident player, who wishes to put his absolute best every game. When asked about coach Julian Nagelsmann’s wish that the Dutchman should score seven to eight goals per season, he had a perfect and confident reply.

“I’m a defender, the most important thing is to defend. But I have the ability to score more goals than before.”

It is a well-known fact that the youngster was signed by the Bavarians to provide much-needed leadership in the backline. He explains his goals at Bayern, saying that it is to win as many titles as possible. “Bayern is the biggest club in Germany and one of the biggest in the world. We want to win as many titles as possible. That’s normal for a club like Bayern.” He also promises to learn German at the earliest to better communicate with his teammates.

He further spoke about Bayern’s defeat against Villareal in the quarter final of the Champions League. “I saw the Champions League elimination against Villarreal, it was a surprise. Hopefully it will be better this season.”

Matthijs certainly has done his homework before reaching Bavaria. Having spoken to the Dutch players who were at Bayern, he revealed that all of them loved the club. Notably, he asked former coach Louis van Gaal, former players Arjen Robben and Mark van Bommel. “I spoke to Arjen Robben years ago, he only said good things about Bayern”, he said, speaking of the fan-favorite club legend Robben, aka Mr. Wembley.

The center-back revealed that he didn’t end up moving to Bayern in 2019, because he felt it wasn’t the right time for him to go there. “I felt that the club really wanted me and had a big role in store for me”, the ex- Juventus defender said.

President Herbert Hainer emphasized the importance of the 22-year-old for the club’s future plans: “Matthijs is an absolute dream player for us. When we made the plans for the next season a few months ago, he got up to the top our slip of paper. It is also a very important building block for our concept for the future, for the team we want to build.”

After his performance at D.C., it’s undoubtedly so that Bayern fans are de-Ligted to have the Dutchman! Servus Matthijs! We hope that you have a very successful career with us!