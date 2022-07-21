Matthijs de Ligt on getting subbed off during Bayern Munich vs D.C. United

Bayern Munich’s new centre-back Matthijs de Ligt really knows how to make an insane first impression.

The Dutchman came on the pitch in the first friendly of the season against D.C. United and scored almost immediately afterward. A beautiful goal, assisted by none other than our very own Thomas Müller, it was almost poetic.

A silly error or two later, around 20 minutes after getting subbed in, he didn’t look all that great and was subbed off. A few wild speculations as to whether De Ligt had already inherited the infamous “Bayern DNA”, will sadly have to be brushed off.

(Note: The Bayern DNA is known for manifesting in ways like frequent injuries. Injury FC for the win!)

It turns out that the defender was just extremely tired, which is pretty self-explanatory given the amount of travelling he’s done over the past two days, and perhaps, the scorching sun in D.C. was to blame too! De Ligt clarified this after the match, to Georg Holzner from kicker.

So, my dear homies, he’s good, definitely not injured and is good to feature in Bayern’s next game against Manchester City. It’s safe to say every Bayern fan is excited to see what more he’s capable of, given the satisfactory performance he’s delivered today.