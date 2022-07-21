Matthias Sammer thinks Bayern Munich’s dominance should be challenged by Borussia Dortmund

Matthias Sammer expressed his views on Bayern Munich’s dominance in the Bundesliga and what Borussia Dortmund should be doing it in an interview with Sport1.

In June, Hans-Joachim Watzke gave an interview, stating that he is confident that Bayern’s supremacy would slowly crumble over the course of the next few seasons and eventually collapse. Sammer believes in this, but has a slightly different take.

He believes that every era ends and that the upcoming season could be a starting point for the same. He is interested in what Dortmund accomplishes in putting up a strong fight against Bayern’s dominance.

He emphasized that, for Dortmund to succeed, the players on the pitch must “do honest, hard work that is shaped by their identity and desire to win.” He also insists that this attitude must be recognizable for the fans even in games that they lose.

“There must not be a point at which a BVB player moves below the level that he can at least play,” warned the yesteryear defender, taking each individual player to task and reminding all that this has been a frequent occurrence lately.

Sammer has no problem recognizing the success of other teams, “I’m happy when the German teams, including Bayern, are successful. When a club achieves such successes over a decade, we should stop grumbling, complaining or looking at it with envy, just be full of respect.”

It is certainly admirable to see someone who doesn’t point fingers at Bayern Munich and instead pushes for our competitors to work harder and put up a stronger fight to challenge for the title.