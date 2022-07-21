Daily Schmankerl: The aftermath of D.C. United vs Bayern Munich; Joshua Zirkzee staying for now; Georgia Stanway fires England into the semis; Juventus signs Gleison Bremer; Sebastien Haller’s health scare; Tainara at Copa América; and MORE!

After a true frenzy of an opening to the transfer window, Bayern Munich are back in action. It was a storybook start for Julian Nagelsmann’s new-look side in the oppressive D.C. heat and humidity. No complaints on a comfortable win over D.C. United, in what was largely a showcase spectacle for the American market.

A clear look at the plan up top — Sadio Mané looks more than up to the task. He’s a central player now with shoot-first instincts and awesome pressing energy.

Hell of a confusing lineup, Marcel Sabitzer apparently as the DM? But he acquitted himself very well, and his passing range immediately stood out. I’m happy he’s still here.

Leroy Sané is fast settling into almost a central midfielder role by my eye. In attack he’s at the supply line level; in transition he’s the outlet. His technical elegance is perfect for this.

Bayern turned on the style with intricate, flowing teamwork. You could hear the audible oohs and aahs after unexpected passes found teammates in open space.

Mané and Matthijs de Ligt both score on their debuts. Sabitzer with a blazer. Ryan Gravenberch with an assist. Joshua Zirkzee with a redemption. Thomas Müller put through on goal like he was at last summer’s EURO and making sure of it this time. Storybook stuff.

You could probably call this a 4-2-2-2 but there’s still the trademark Julian Nagelsmann 3+1 in build-up — sometimes. It looks like Noussair Mazraoui is the kind of player who can tuck inside.

I’m not worried about Müller’s role at all. Sure, sometimes he’s out wide, sometimes he’s leading the line — wherever he is, he’s in the thick of the action and creating great chances. He thrived last year and I fully expect that to continue.

Josip Stanišić watch: looked like he played a little on the left and right. As of now he’s the second-choice left-back, pending reinforcements.

DCU’s second goal was marvelous. Theodore Ku-DiPietro stayed with it, caught the ricochet of his own shot, and blasted home. That’s a moment to savor for a long time.

If you missed our Initial Analysis, Recap, Observations, and Match Awards, give them a look:

Sport Bild’s Christian Falk with a flex shooting down reports that young Bayern striker Joshua Zirkzee’s transfer away to Serie A is cooking:

NOT TRUE ❌ is that a Transfer of Joshua Zirkzee to Bologna is hot at the moment — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) July 20, 2022

It seems for now that Zirkzee will remain with Bayern well into the preseason. But surely the club is actively looking for a buyer? Even a modest fee helps offset some of the enormous spend so far this transfer window. And of course, Bayern appear to be shopping both short- and long-term at Zirkzee’s position. It’s the right time.

In this episode:

Keep voting! BPW has been nominated for World Soccer Talk Awards — Best Club Podcast

A look at the ongoing Bayern - Barça - Lewandowski situation.

The latest on De Ligt: could a deal come soon?

Serge Gnabry’s fit as he closes in on a new contract.

Is Chris Richards on his way out?

A kinder, gentler Brazzo? Was he playing the long game with Haaland?

The season finale of The Boys and the second-half premier of Better Call Saul.

Stunning goal for incoming Bayern super talent Georgia Stanway, who went the distance yet again for the Lionesses in their 2-1 quarter-final triumph over Spain:

GOAL ENGLAND! A stunner from Georgia Stanway gives the hosts a 2-1 lead in extra time! #WEURO2022



(via @TUDNUSA) pic.twitter.com/ZPlWOO1kYX — SI Soccer (@si_soccer) July 20, 2022

Stanway carries all the way to the box before firing across her body and just past the keeper’s fingertips. Marvelous play from the midfielder, and hopefully she’ll be bringing those to Bayern this season!

So the hosts are through to the semis. On the other side of the bracket, Germany and Austria are set to face off July 21 — that’s tomorrow or today, depending on where in the world you are — and we’ll be bringing you coverage here at BFW, so tune in!

Juventus FC have acted quickly after De Ligt’s departure to Bayern, securing former rumored Bayern target Gleison Bremer from Torino:

The Bianconeri defence has been strengthened by the arrival of Gleison Bremer, who today signed a contract that ties him to Juventus on a permanent deal until 2027 (...) Born in 1997 in Itapitanga, Brazil, Gleison Bremer Silva Nascimento not only possesses great physical strength but also an acute positional sense, excellent tackling and aerial prowess. Add to that a precious scorer’s instinct - he has netted 13 goals in his three full seasons in Italy, 11 in Serie A, a record for a central defender over that period. In his time in Italy he has emerged as one of the best defenders in circulation, confirmed by the MVP award from Lega Serie A as Best Defender for season 2021-22.

GOAL is reporting a €47m fee here, making him a whopper of a signing — a lot more than the numbers floating around when Bremer was first floated as a possibility for the Bavarians. That was never going to happen, though. As Bremer told Gazzetta: “I also have a bianconero (black-and-white) dog, [Juve] was in my destiny.”

The dominoes continue with Torino closing in on Belgian international Jason Denayer after Bremer’s departure, per Fabrizio Romano. Elsewhere in Serie A, Evan Ndicka — another intriguing young French defender — could wind up with title holders AC Milan.

The EURO isn’t the only big tournament in women’s football this summer. There’s the Concacaf Women’s Championship, where the USWNT recently defeated Canada to book their ticket to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

And there’s the Copa América Femenina, where incoming Bayern transfer Tainara de Souza da Silva is a fixture in a dominant Brazilian side. Tay is unfortunately another COVID casualty after starting the first two games:

According to the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), Tainara is well, with mild symptoms, and will be isolated for seven days following the health protocol of Colombia. After the mandatory isolation, the player will be reevaluated and, as soon as she is released, she will be rejoined the squad. It is worth mentioning that Tainara Silva is not the first Brazilian athlete to test positive for Covid-19 in this Women’s America’s Cup. Last week, Duda and Luana were infected and missed the first game against Argentina, in which Brazil won 4-0. Now recovered, they were available in the victory over Uruguay by 3-0, last Tuesday.

Brazil are cruising into the semi-finals, and if things go well, she’ll have a chance to be back with the team by then. At stake are spots at both the Paris Olympics and the 2023 World Cup.

Some scary news for Sebastien Haller here, as reported by BVB’s official website:

Borussia Dortmund striker Sebastien Haller has had to leave BVB’s training camp in Bad Ragaz, Switzerland, early due to illness and has already traveled back to Dortmund. The 28-year-old Ivory Coast international had complained of feeling unwell after training on Monday morning. In the course of intensive medical examinations, a tumor in the testicle was finally discovered during the day. During the coming days, further examinations will take place in a specialized medical center.

Maybe the scariest part to me is that this didn’t come up in a routine check but after something was noticeably wrong.

We all wish Haller nothing but the best here. And here’s a PSA to take monthly self-exams seriously, for those to whom this applies. Early detection means early action!

In this episode, INNN, Tom, and Schnitzel discuss the Lewy news and more:

In this episode, INNN, Tom, and Schnitzel discuss the Lewy news and more:

Can a Mané-Gnabry strike team make up for Lewy’s production?

3-5-2 issues, and Schnitzel’s alternative that gives INNN conniptions.

How Mané can work up top in a 4-2-3-1

INNN’s take: Why defense needs to be the focus for the upcoming season.

A lively discussion about formation fluidity and how to use Thomas Müller.

Bayern’s remaining business in the window, including: why CR7 could still be a topic.

Closing thoughts and expectations for the coming year.

I asked Thomas Müller if he’ll come to Arsenal and this was his answer ☠️☠️ pic.twitter.com/4wPk0r9Ccj — (@SlidelntoMyCDMs) July 20, 2022

Of course not. Speaking from the authority as a follower of Arsenal in the EPL for several years, I don’t think that would be a very good fit at all. Thomas is a consummate winner, and Arsenal are not very good at winning.

We’ll leave you with this dramatic last-gasp leveler from Israeli football club Maccabi Haifa in the first leg of Champions League qualifying:

DOLEV HAZIZA WANTS THE PUSKAS!



He leveled it in extra time with this stunner in Champions League qualifiers for Maccabi Haifa. pic.twitter.com/FQGolA7Sf3 — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) July 20, 2022

Here at Bayern, we know a thing or two about scoring late. Now that’s how you do it!