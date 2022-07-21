Germany vs Austria — EURO 2022 Quarter-Finals: Live stream, game time thread, how to watch

The knockouts are here. Many wondered which Germany team would show up to this summer’s EURO, but nobody’s asking now. The class team of the group stages are back at Brentford, site of their 2-0 announcement win over Spain, and ready to steer this ship home. To do so, they’ll first need to navigate a tricky test against Austria, a stout opponent with three familiar Bayern Munich faces in their starting XI.

Today’s occasion marks the first time the continental neighbors have played each other competitively, and the stakes couldn’t be higher: a spot in the EURO 2022 semi-finals against either France or the Netherlands.

The last two friendly encounters were in 2016 and 2018, so there should be some recent familiarity between the sides. Germany emerged victorious both times, but it’s Austria who boast the stronger record from their last EURO — making it to the semis in 2017 while Germany endured a quarter-final knockout to Denmark.

Much has changed — beginning with a pronounced 4-0 German trouncing of Denmark to open the tournament. Austria have their work cut out for them, but Germany will need to maintain their glittering form in order to advance.

Match Info

Location: Brentford Community Stadium, London

Time: 3:00pm ET, 8:00pm local time

TV/streaming: USA — ESPN/ESPN2/Vix (en español), UK — BBC iPlayer, Find Your Country

Tips for commenting:

If you’re a new member, feel free to introduce yourself! We’re mostly very friendly! Also, we’re from all parts of the world so don’t feel shy if you’re from a country that doesn’t seem represented on the blog. If the comments section starts to slow down for you, just hit the refresh button and keep commenting. It’s not necessary to have the whole comments loaded at one time while you’re just casually following along. Keep the sorting to “newest” to easily follow the conversation. It puts the newest comments at the top. Here at BFW we celebrate every goal like they do in the stadium: with a chant. The goal chants are for everyone to participate in! Even if you’re lagging behind the others, keep replying to the most recent call of the player’s name. Even if you missed the first call, just start from the second, and so on. While swearing is allowed within reason, please be polite to your fellow posters and avoid gratuitous obscenities. Racist, homophobic, and misogynistic language is not allowed whatsoever.

Check out our beginners thread if you have any more questions. That’s about it. Auf geht’s!

