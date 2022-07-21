Nico Schlotterbeck says he left money on the table when signing with Borussia Dortmund

Tact, communication, and relationship building are three buzzwords that have plagued Bayern Munich during this offseason so far.

Whether it has been Robert Lewandowski, Niklas Süle, or Serge Gnabry, the club’s dealings and communications with players has been called into question.

Now, it appears that Bayern Munich’s tact with Nico Schlotterbeck could have been “off” as well.

“I don’t want to speak about other clubs. There were many inquiries, but I made a conscious decision to join Dortmund. What I can reveal is that I could have earned more money at other clubs. I’m just 22-years-old — money is not the most important factor for me. Borussia Dortmund attracted me. I want to continue writing the club’s history and win trophies,” Schlotterbeck.

What we know about Bayern Munich’s pursuit of Schlotterbeck is that Julian Nagelsmann personally called him to sell him on Bavaria, but sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic never followed up...until the very last minute when Schlotterbeck was deep into talks with Borussia Dortmund.

In reading into Schlotterbeck’s statements, it can be ascertained that Bayern Munich swept in with a late proposal to the defender — likely a bigger financial deal — but it was too little, too late.