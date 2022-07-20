Three Bayern Munich II players to feature in the Summer Tour

Three players from Bayern Munich II — Lucas Copado, David Herold and Jakob Mayer — are in the United States for Bayern’s Audi Summer Tour 2022. They’ll be available for the games against DC United in Washington, D.C. and Manchester City in Green Bay, Wisconsin, as well as all training events, per fcbayern.com.

“Young players are first and foremost supplementary players and you have to see who has earned it,” said manager Julian Nagelsmann at the pre-match press conference. “We are happy that they are all there and they all make a good impression.”

Forward Lucas Copado made his Bundesliga debut for Bayern in the 2-1 home defeat against Borussia Mönchengladbach in last season’s Rückrunde. The 18-year-old has been putting forth convincing performances in the Regionalliga where he scored nine goals in 27 appearances last season. He also bagged two assists and a goal recently against VfB Eichstätt.

Full-back David Herold recently became a regular player in Regionalliga. He bagged one goal and three assists in 13 appearances last season. His versatility stands out to his coach and helped him earn the call-up. “David can be used very flexibly and that is of course an advantage,” Nagelsmann said.

Goalkeeper Jakob Mayer, who maintained a clean sheet against Eichstätt is part of the goalkeeper squad for the US tour.

These three will meet familiar faces in former academy players Gabriel Vidović, Paul Wanner, Josip Stanišić, USMNT international Chris Richards, Joshua Zirkzee and Jamal Musiala, who are also part of the squad.

Does this mean we’ll FINALLY see youth players get a chance to prove their merit?

That is a question we might see answered shortly!