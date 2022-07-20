DC United vs Bayern Munich: Lineups are out! Sadio Mane and Noussair Mazraoui make their debuts!

One hour until kickoff: We have lineups! Looks like Julian Nagelsmann will field Bayern Munich in a non-standard 4-2-3-1 with the center backs being Dayot Upamecano and Tanguy Nianzou and Marcel Sabitzer as the lone midfielder. Sadio Mane and Noussair Mazraoui start their first ever game for Bayern, while youngsters like Copado and Vidovic get a shot.

Should be an interesting game.

We’ve had a roller coaster of a transfer window so far, but now it’s time to get back to work. Bayern Munich start their preseason friendly campaign with a game against MLS side DC United, who are ... um ... er ...

Yeah I don’t really know anything about MLS.

Let’s talk about Bayern. This will be Julian Nagelsmann’s first chance to demo his new system outside of training. Without Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich will look very different this season, and the main question is how Sadio Mane will be integrated into the lineup. Will he play as a lone false nine up top? Or will he play next to Serge Gnabry in a dual-striker pairing?

Meanwhile, new signings such as Ryan Gravenberch and Noussair Mazraoui will be able to show what they’re capable of, alongside more familiar veterans like Thomas Muller, Joshua Kimmich, Manuel Neuer, and more. This game comes too early for Matthijs de Ligt to join the team, so we’ll still have to wait to see the big Dutchman in Bayern colors. Still, the prospect of finally getting some Bayern game time is irresistible. What will Nagelsmann come up with?

Match Info

Location: Audi Field, Washington DC, USA

Time: 3:30 pm local time, 9:30 am EST

TV/streaming: YouTube, ESPN+, Find Your Country

