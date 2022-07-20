Bayern Munich bosses, Matthijs de Ligt react to marquee transfer

Matthijs de Ligt is officially here. Bayern Munich’s newest transfer has just signed a 5-year deal through 2027. The Bavarians will now have two €80m center-backs at the helm of the backline, with the former Juventus man joining Lucas Hernández. This is the big one, and Bayern’s bosses are no less excited than the fanbase about it. We’ve captured their reactions below, and De Ligt’s own, as given to FCBayern.com.

The driving force behind Bayern’s exhilarating summer transfer window, sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić, was deligted to bring a talent he’d long been tracking into the Rekordmeister fold and add to an already star-studded team.

“I’m very happy that Matthijs de Ligt will be playing for FC Bayern in the future”, Brazzo said. “We wanted to bring Matthijs to Munich three years ago. We wanted to bring Matthijs to Munich three years ago; we were already convinced by his qualities as a defender back then, and today we’re even more so. With his professionalism, his hunger and his wonderful character, Matthijs fits in with our team and our ambitions.”

Brazzo confirmed that Bayern’s long-rumored search for a new ‘leader’ in defense is at a close with De Ligt’s arrival. “He’ll take on an important role at FC Bayern on and off the pitch,” Brazzo said. “He was already a leader as a youngster at Ajax, and at 22 he’s still capable of developing at the high level he’s at.”

Bayern’s CEO Oliver Kahn is also excited to welcome a new leader to the defense, a player with experience that belies his years.

“Matthijs de Ligt has impressed at the highest international level, not just with his technical qualities but also as a character who leads in all his teams”, said Kahn. “At his young age he’s already learned about taking responsibility. A strong team doesn’t just require a strong attack, and with this signing we’re really raising our defence to the top level.”

Finally, Bayern president Herbert Hainer confirmed how important getting this signing across the line had been — with an eye to both the present and future.

“Matthijs de Ligt was a top target for us”, Hainer said. “With signings like this, the big aims that we have are achievable. The future face of our team is increasingly taking shape, and this transfer is an important building block in the overall concept that we’re gradually putting into place. De Ligt should become a mainstay at FC Bayern.”

As for the main man himself, what does he think? De Ligt radiated joy upon arrival in his red Ferrari and he’s eager to show everyone what €80 million gets you (does not apply to Manchester United).

“I’m very happy to become a player for this great club” De Ligt told Bayern’s official website. “FC Bayern are the most successful club in Germany, one of the most successful clubs in Europe and in the world. I felt the genuine appreciation from the sporting management, the coach and the board right from the start, which convinced me. On top of that, FC Bayern is a brilliantly run club with big aims. I’m very glad that I’m now becoming part of the FC Bayern story.”

Us too, Matthijs. Servus!