Bavarian Financial Works: Bayern Munich’s expenditure report this summer (so far)

Bayern Munich are spending like there’s no tomorrow this summer. Most likely motivated by the looming expiry of his contract, sporting director Hasan ‘Brazzo’ Salihamidžić has entered overdrive with his negotiations and work this summer, bringing in a new world class talent almost every week. It is genuinely one of the best transfer windows in the history of German football and possibly European football as a whole.

There have been varying figures of what the net expenditure is and could rise to, so let’s aggregate all the possible transfers this summer to get a clearer picture of what’s happening with the accounts in Bavaria.

This article was inspired by this Tweet showcasing a graphic created by Sky Sports News, as captured by @iMiaSanMia on Twitter. However, we will be sourcing our numbers for transfer fees and salaries from different sources.

Source for transfer fees: Transfermarkt

Source for salaries: Capology

Bayern's calculations for this summer:



~ €165m to spend

~ €120m income from player sales

- €35-45m net spend



Income from Departures

Bayern Munich lost quite a few players this season, whether voluntarily or through the expiry of contracts. These departures included:

Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona for €45m (could rise to €60m, €23m salary)

Marc Roca to Leeds United for €12m (could rise to €15m, €2.8m salary)

Omar Richards to Nottingham Forest for €8.5m (could rise to €10m, €0.5m salary)

Lars Lukas Mai to FC Lugano for €1.6m (€0.3m salary)

Ron-Thorben Hoffmann to Eintracht Braunschweig for €0.3m (€0.1m salary)

Niklas Süle to Borussia Dortmund for free (€7m salary)

Corentin Tolisso to Olympique Lyon for free (€7m salary)

Malik Tillman loaned to Rangers for a season (€0.3m salary)

Guaranteed transfer income: €67.4m

Salary money saved: €41m

Total income: €108.4m

Potential Departures

Chris Richards to Crystal Palace for ~€15m (€0.8m salary)

Joshua Zirkzee to a variety of destinations for ~€12m (€1.7m salary)

Potential transfer income (including add-ons for confirmed deals): €114.2m

Potential salary money saved: €43.2m

Potential total income: €157.4m

Spend on Arrivals

Marquee arrivals a plenty, there has certainly been no shortage of new players at the Säbener Straße!

Sadio Mané from Liverpool for €32m (could rise to €40m, €20m salary)

Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus for €67m (could rise to €77m, €18m salary)

Ryan Gravenberch from Ajax for €18.5m (could rise to €24m, €9.2m salary)

Noussair Mazraoui from Ajax for free (€8m salary)

Guaranteed transfer expenditure: €117.5m

New salaries: €55.2m

Total expenditure: €172.7m

Potential Arrivals

Konrad Laimer from RB Leipzig for ~€25m (~€6m salary)

Mathys Tel from Stade Rennes for ~€12m (could rise to ~€28m, ~€1.5m salary)

Potential transfer expenditure (including add-ons for confirmed deals): €194m

Potential new salaries: €62.7m

Potential total expenditure: €256.7m

Balance

As it stands, with €108.4m relieved of the budget while €172.7m has been added to the expenditure for the season ahead, Bayern Munich have spent €64.3m. This is massive money, especially by Bayern standards. It’s the kind of money we only spend once in a generation, and if we can get a window like this once a generation we can rest assured that Die Rekordmeister aren’t going to fall off the pinnacle of club football any time soon.

If all likely deals are completed this summer, Bayern Munich will have an income of €157.4m and an expenditure of €256.7m for the season, rounding out the balance at €99.3m spent this summer, which is an even more astronomical figure. For reference, the most we’ve ever spent in a window is €139.5m (the summer of 2019, headlined by the signing of Benjamin Pavard for €35m club record signing of Lucas Hernández for €80m), which was supported by the sales of Renato Sanches and Mats Hummels along with the legendary duo of Franck Ribéry and Arjen Robben leaving the salary books, as well as the previous summer in which the club recorded a net profit of €74m. Keep in mind that these figures don’t take into account salaries, for which the profit would be exaggerated even more for the summer of 2018.

That being said, I think we’ve had a window like this coming for a long time now, as the board has crunched as many pennies as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic, and now that stadiums are returning to full capacity the club will have its main source of income back. It seems German teams have all calculated the very same way, as teams like Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund are also having wildly successful summers (Dortmund with new recruits and Leverkusen with new contracts for existing superstars). Another important note is that it is possible Bayern Munich will be paying Juventus for Matthijs de Ligt in installments over four years, as evidenced by this official document released by Juventus, as captured by @iMiaSanMia on Twitter. While no details are available at this time, the reasonable assumption is that the €67m will be paid in four equal installments, meaning the Bavarians have only paid €16.75m this summer, removing €50.25m from the expenditure this season and leaving the new potential net spend at just €49.05m this summer, still assuming the full €10m in bonuses are to be paid.

It truly has been an astronomical window for Bayern Munich. What has been your favorite segment of it? Which transfer are you most and least optimistic about? Let us know in the discussion forum below.