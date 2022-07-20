Bayern Munich Frauen EURO 2022 Group Stage round-up: spotlights, highlights, and more!

The EURO 2022 group stage is in the books and only eight teams remain as we head into the Quarter-Finals beginning on July 20. We’ve done our best to provide live and post-game coverage of all the Germany matches, but here, we’ll take a larger look around the field and see how our FC Bayern Munich Frauen have fared for their respective national teams.

Netherlands

FW Lineth Beerensteyn: 11’ vs Sweden (1-1), 90’ vs Portugal (3-2), 74’ vs Switzerland (4-1)

Two starts but no goal contributions for the 25-year-old Dutch forward. For a moment, Beerensteyn and her teammates thought she had the lead-reclaiming assist against Portugal, but it was ruled narrowly offside!

Netherland finished 2-1-0, second in Group C, and are through to the quarters.

Sweden

DF Hanna Glas: 90’ vs Netherlands (1-1), 90’ vs Switzerland (2-1), 90’ vs Portugal (5-0)

Glas is a mainstay for Group C’s first-place team. Her cross resulted in a penalty earned and converted against Portugal.

Iceland

GK Cecilía Rán Rúnarsdóttir: (injured)

MF Karólína Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir: 90’ vs Belgium (1-1), 88’ vs Italy (1-1), 90’ vs France (1-1)

The 18-year old Rúnarsdóttir has tremendous potential but broke her finger almost on the eve of the tournament, sadly ending her EURO before it even began. She’ll be back, and her future is bright.

Vilhjálmsdóttir lit up the field, assisting against Belgium and scoring a huge goal against Italy not three minutes into the game. Iceland didn’t make it out of Group D but have a lot to be proud of, tallying three hard-earned points.

Karólína Vilhjálmsdóttir scored 's goal vs It was one special goal!

‘s fastest goal in WEURO – 2 min and 36 sec

‘s youngest goal scorer in WEURO – 20 years, 11 months and 6 days old

‘s first player to both score and give assisst in the same finals#dottir #WEURO2022 pic.twitter.com/fHK6pMmh9d — Knattspyrnusambandið (@footballiceland) July 16, 2022

And here’s that goal in trademark Iceland style: opportunistic off the long throw.

Finland

GK Tinja-Riikka Korpela: 90’ vs Denmark (0-1), 90’ vs Spain (1-4)

Korpela is an alumna (now with Tottenham Hotspur) but we’ll count it. The first-choice Finnish keeper missed out against Germany after a positive COVID test. Rest well and best wishes on her recovery!

Finland finished winless and bottom in Group D.

Austria

DF Carina Wenninger: 90’ vs England (0-1), 90’ vs N.Ireland (2-0), 90’ vs Norway (1-0)

MF Sarah Zadrazil: 90’ vs England (0-1), 90’ vs N.Ireland (2-0), 90’ vs Norway (1-0)

DF Viktoria Schnaderbeck: 77’ vs England (0-1), 45’ vs N.Ireland (2-0), 90’ vs Norway (1-0)

Both current* Bayern players are key players on the Austrian team (* - Wenninger is on loan at AS Roma; Schnaderbeck is an alumna currently unaffiliated). We covered Zadrazil’s amusing shoe-less highlight last week, but how about a quick scout of Germany’s quarter-finals opponent?

A thrilling final-day win over Ada Hegerburg’s Norway clinched second-place in Group A — and how about that assist?

England

Georgia Stanway (incoming): 90’ vs Austria (1-0), 80’ vs Norway (8-0), 45’ vs N.Ireland (5-0)

It’s three starts for England’s #10 jersey and the incoming Manchester City transfer. Being in the starting XI for the Lionesses is no small feat, and she scored from the penalty spot as well against Norway:

No chance for the keeper ❌



Georgia Stanway puts England ahead with the penalty!! pic.twitter.com/Kqao8wXjPP — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 11, 2022

England are a heavy threat to go all the way and are the only other team to emerge from the group stages with 9 points. They’re on the other side of the bracket and the oddsmakers will already be eyeing an England-Germany final. Their utter smashing of Norway was perhaps the statement game of the tournament — up until Germany sunk Spain the next day.

Germany

Last but very much not least, the decisive leaders from perhaps the toughest group (D). We’ll link back to our match observations for each game so far and just do a quick tally-up of the Bayern contributions — including Marina Hegering, who left for VfL Wolfsburg this transfer window.

DF Marina Hegering: 90’ vs Denmark, 90’ vs Spain, 45’ vs Finland

DF Giulia Gwinn: 90’ vs Denmark, 90’ vs Spain, 45’ vs Finland (Total: 1 assist)

MF Lina Magull: 69’ vs Denmark, 45’ vs Spain (Total: 1 goal, 1 assist)

MF Linda Dallmann: 21’ vs Denmark, 18’ vs Spain, 76’ vs Finland

FW Klara Bühl: 61’ vs Denmark, 87’ vs Spain, 64’ vs Finland (Total: 1 goal)

FW Sydney Lohmann: 6’ vs Denmark (Total: 1 assist)

FW Lea Schüller: 61’ vs Denmark (Total: 1 goal)

Schüller recently tested negative again for COVID, presumably enough times to mean she’s safely clear of it. However, doctors will be managing her return carefully, which is wise to do as we’ve seen in the Alphonso Davies case. The last thing anyone would want is any jeopardy to her health or career in the long term.

Hegering’s still on a yellow, and Lina Magull’s status (hamstring) also bears monitoring.

Quarter-Finals preview — and beyond!

Hard to believe, but only seven matches remain. Here are the fixtures:

England vs Spain: July 20 Germany vs Austria: July 21 Sweden vs Belgium: July 22 France vs Netherlands: July 23

The Semi-Finals will take place on July 26 between the winners of (1) and (3), and on July 27 between the winners of (2) and (4).

The Final will be on July 31. There will be no third-place match.

All matches are at 8pm local time (3pm ET) except for the final, which is three hours earlier.

There you have it! From our perspective, it’s hopefully going to be be three more Germany matches — for which we’ll be bringing you the best coverage we can right here at BFW — and another star to add to the jersey at the end.

Which teams and players will you be rooting for in the EURO 2022 Knockouts?