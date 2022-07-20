A quick look back Bayern Munich’s transfer window and what’s to come

Bayern Munich has had one of the most successful transfer windows of the club’s history this summer. Brazzo has managed to bring in big names Noussair Mazraoui, Ryan Gravenberch, Sadio Mane, and Matthijs De Ligt all without blowing the budget. Some transfers were pricier than others, but at the end of the day, some major talent was brought into the team at an affordable rate.

Still though, Bayern Munich aren’t quite done yet. It looks like Bayern could still bring up to two more significant names in Konrad Laimer and Mathys Tel this summer. Both cost upwards of 20 million euros.

Bayern's calculations for this summer:



~ €165m to spend

~ €120m income from player sales

- €35-45m net spend



(@Plettigoal @SkySportNews) pic.twitter.com/QAuMF0vH0j — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) July 18, 2022

So how is Bayern Munich financing these transfers? Sales. Bayern have also saved up relatively over the last few windows but Bayern have sold Lewandowski, Omar Richards, Roca, and more to fund their purchases.

There still might be more sales to come with Sabitzer, Zirkzee, Chris Richards, Sarr and Pavard all reportedly available for sale. Significant funds could be received for Sabitzer, Pavard or Chris Richards.

Brazzo has been a busy man this summer. We are truly witnessing the summer of Brazzo.