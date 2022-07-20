Bayern Munich II roars past VFB Eichstätt in season opener

Bayern Munich II, on the search for promotion, was host to VFB Eichstätt for the season opener on a hot Saturday afternoon. Kicking the Regionalliga season off on the right foot was imperative and Bayern II delivered, thumping Eichstätt by a scoreline of 4-0.

Bayern II started off well by grabbing a goal in the 13th minute. Lucas Copado bundled his way through to the byline and raked the cross back towards Hyun-ju Lee, who made a late run into the box and, with his 5’5” frame, headed the ball into the back of the net.

Chances would continue to go the young Bavarians’ way, as Eyüp Aydin’s dangerous set piece deliveries led to Emilian Metu firing wide and David Herold’s header batted away by visiting goalkeeper Felix Junghan. However, Eichstätt reminded Bayern II that they were still in the match when Sebastian Graßl sumptuously redirected a long pass to Fabian Eberle with one touch, only for the latter to fire the ball just over the bar.

But no team was able to convert again before half time, leaving the score still delicately balanced at one goal to nil in the Bavarians’ favor. However, that balance would be undone ten minutes into the second half, when Junghan under-hit a pass to a nearby defender. The hard working Lee took full advantage, getting the ball, evading a defender and rolling the ball into the back of the empty net for his second goal of the day.

That was a dagger into the heart of Eichstätt and they never really recovered. A goal-line clearance would spare them only briefly, as Metu finally got the third goal with a placed finish into the bottom corner. And in added time, Copado was judged to have been brought down in the box. Getting back up, Copado calmly rolled the penalty past Junghan to complete the 4-0 scoreline.

You can watch the highlights of the game at FCBayern.com.

Ultimately, it was a very successful match for Bayern II and featured the competitive debuts of Mamin Sanyang, Behar Neziri and Frans Krätzig. And while the table after one matchday is maybe not that important, Bayern II is currently in 1st place. Time will tell if the team can finish the season in that position as well. And all due respect to Eichstätt, but harder tests await.