Serienmeister Stream: Episode 2 - The best season out of the title winning ten

Bayern Munich made history by winning their tenth straight Bundesliga title in a row, a new record for Europe’s top five leagues. The Serienmeister Stream is a ten-part stream that covers ten special aspects of that glorious decade-long run. Enjoy!

Now that we’ve seen every season overall, it’s time to look at the best season of those ten. Which is that season, you may ask? Well, it’s none other than the very first title winning season of 2012/13. The season we won the historic treble.

Bayern kicked things off with eight straight wins, scoring 26 goals and conceding only two. For a team that had quite the hard season the previous year, this was a dream start. However, the team came to a stop on Matchday 9 with a defeat to Bayer Leverkusen. Would Jupp Heynckes’ men falter once more?

No, it turns out. That painful defeat was the last one of the Bundesliga season.

The rest of the Hinrunde was a bit patchy, with dropped points against Nürnberg and both Borussias. Nevertheless, the team remained undefeated, and were on top of the league as the year drew to a close.

The new year of 2013 brought much more joy to Bayern fans all around. The team went on a stellar 14 game winning streak(!), conceding only seven goals while scoring a whopping 46. True, there was the occasional hiccup, like the hard fought 3-2 home win against lowly Fortuna Düsseldorf, but otherwise, it was pretty much smooth sailing. The main highlight was the immense 9-2 win over poor Hamburger SV, in which Claudio Pizarro scored four.

During said winning streak, right after the Hamburg massacre, Bayern sealed the Bundesliga title away to Eintracht Frankfurt, courtesy of a nice backheel goal from Bastian Schweinsteiger. It was the fastest Bundesliga title secured in history, after only 28 matchdays. However, said record would be broken a season later by Bayern themselves. But I digress.

Having won the league, Heynckes started rotating his men in order to chase down the other two trophies up for grabs. I guess that worked out well, considering Bayern won both of them. However, the team didn’t go easy on any of their remaining opponents, winning five out of their remaining six games. The only blemish was the 1-1 away draw to Borussia Dortmund, who became the only team Bayern failed to beat that season in the Bundesliga. Arjen Robben would make amends for that, though, in the Champions League final.

So the season ended with Bayern lifting the Meisterschale, and having broken a ton of records. 91 points, scoring 98 goals, and conceding only 18. As aforementioned, Bayern became the fastest Bundesliga champions in history at the time, and broke the record for most wins in a single season, while tying the record for fewest defeats (also set by Bayern in 1986/87 - when Hansi Flick was playing for them). The 14 game winning streak was also a new record, and the goals conceded was also the fewest in history (although that would be broken two years later by Bayern again).Goal difference, best away record, and many more records were set in this historic season.

This wasn’t just a typical Bundesliga title win, this was a declaration to Germany and the rest of the footballing world that Bayern, the eternal champions of Germany, were back with a bang, a big bang. It marked the first trophy of a treble winning run, and it was without a doubt, the best Bundesliga season that a team had completed. Never before had a team been so dominant from start to finish. Yes, there were some seasons that came close, such as the 2013/14 season or the tail end of the 2019/20 season. However, none overcame the sheer monstrosity of the 2012/13 season. Jupp Heynckes, take a bow!

Will we ever see Bayern win the Bundesliga in such a manner again? Maybe, maybe not, but one can only hope.