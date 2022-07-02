Report: Bayern Munich makes inquiry for Juventus star Matthijs de Ligt

According to a report from La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Alfredo Pedulla, Bayern Munich has made an inquiry on Juventus center-back Matthijs de Ligt.

De Ligt, who has been rumored to be a longtime transfer target of Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic, is reportedly available summer, but his price tag could be an issue for the fiscally conservative Bavarians.

Pedulla’s report (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), clearly states that it was a simple “inquiry” at this stage and not an official offer or proposal:

Bayern have asked Juventus about Matthijs de Ligt in the last 72 hours without going any further than just an inquiry for now.

With the club toying with the idea of getting a defensive leader for the backline — and with relatively uncertain futures for both Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard — de Ligt could conceivably fill a potential void. However, his cost is anticipated to be in the neighborhood of €70 million, which would be a hefty bit of cash for the Bavarians to shell out.

The history of the Bayern Munich-de Ligt connection does, indeed, go back to 2018 where the Bavarians were very closely linked to the Dutchman ahead of his eventual move to Juventus. Remember this pic?

Chelsea FC is also rumored to a major contender — if not the leader in the clubhouse — to acquire De Ligt.