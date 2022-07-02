Report: Bayern Munich to pursue Cristiano Ronaldo if Robert Lewandowski is sold

Okay, okay...we’ve been down this road before — and Bayern Munich has already tried to stiff-arm any idea that they would have interest in Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, journalist Duncan Castles of The Times is reporting that the Bavarians could still be in the mix for the Portuguese star if the club ultimately sells Robert Lewandowski this summer.

The report (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), says that while Bayern Munich has — allegedly — placed any pursuit of Ronaldo “on hold”, a sale of Lewandowski would instantly ignite interest in the 37-year-old star:

Cristiano Ronaldo has asked to be allowed to leave Manchester United should the club receive a satisfactory offer. Bayern Munich are understood to have placed a hold on their interest in Ronaldo until Robert Lewandowski’s sale has been agreed.

So, what can Bayern Munich offer Ronaldo that some other clubs cannot? A realistic shot at Champions League glory:

Ronaldo is driven by a desire to play in the Champions League. He believes he has “three or four years” left at the highest level and would like to spend them at a club where he is capable of adding to his team and individual achievements.

Lewandowski has been closely linked to FC Barcelona, with Chelsea FC and Paris Saint-Germain on the periphery of a pursuit.

BFW Analysis

This rumor comes on the heels of a pretty strong report last week, which detailed exactly why Bayern Munich would shy away from acquiring Ronaldo.

Remember this?

Reasons Bayern decided against signing Cristiano Ronaldo:



• Keeping a healthy wage structure within the team (CR7 earns ~ €30m net)

• Age: 37 years old

• Bayern want pressing players/willing to run

• Young coach - healthy dressing room relations



[@SkySportDE] pic.twitter.com/aA2hXl6MNM — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) June 24, 2022

So...how should Bayern Munich fans react to this latest news? Let’s take a look at some options:

1 - You can assume this is nonsense and move on.

2 - You can believe that Bayern Munich released last week’s narrative on why it would spurn Ronaldo to throw some cold water on their secret plans that somehow leaked out. Perhaps the club really does want Ronaldo, but only on the condition that Lewandowski is sold?

There is not much in-between here. What do you think?

