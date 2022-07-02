Konrad Laimer oder nichts? Bayern Munich’s Julian Nagelsmann makes a familiar demand

Upon Pep Guardiola’s arrival at Bayern Munich, the Spanish coach made the proclamation, “Thiago oder nichts”, which means “Thiago or nothing.” Guardiola had his sights set on acquiring Thiago Alcantara from FC Barcelona — and no one else would suffice.

Guardiola, of course, got his man.

Now, just a year after his own arrival in Bavaria, Julian Nagelsmann is issuing his own demand to the club per Bild:

Julian Nagelsmann (34) also wants a midfielder: Leipzig’s Konrad Laimer (25)! According to BILD information, the coach made it clear to the bosses that he needed the Ösi for the new season. Since Friday, the transfer fee can be freely negotiated. Previously, the midfielder could have drawn his release clause of around €35m. The deadline for this has now expired. According to BILD information, Leipzig is ready to talk from a fee of 30 million euros. Currently, the Munich bosses do not want to pay more than 20 million euros for a player with only one year left on the contract. According to BILD information, Laimer can very well imagine a move to Bayern – also because Nagelsmann really wants him! The coach drives the transfer internally. He sees the six as a very important building block in the new squad.

Known for his tackling prowess and his ability to win balls, Laimer has the traits that Nagelsmann desires for his midfield. With Corentin Tolisso and Marc Roca both gone and only Marcel Sabitzer and Ryan Gravenberch as experienced options behind starters Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka, the manager wants another player in the mix.