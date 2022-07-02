Off the Crossbar: Balled out? Ex-professional Bundesliga player Thorsten Legat involved in unusual injury

We normally cover news about Bayern Munich here, and even though this story has no connection to the Bayern at all, it’s certainly raised some eyebrows. In surprising news, former Bundesliga player Thorsten Legat got himself in a right position regarding his privates. According to Sport1, the ex-VfB Stuttgart and Werder Bremen midfielder was training at RTL high diving for a stunt to be done at a TV show. Legat landed awkwardly in the water and injured his testicle. After doctors initially assumed that it was cracked, it was later known that it had to be removed.

(Editor’s Note: GAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!)

If you’ve ever been in a pool and smacked the water with your hand and it stung, then what Legat experienced was much, much worse. Legat will have to live with his injury and confirmed that he will have it removed in a couple of months. “It will be removed in mid-August. In the beginning I thought the world was falling upside down for me because I was shocked and sad,” Legat said on RTL.

Legat then said that he was doing better, and he was told that he will receive a cosmetic implant for the damaged testicle. “It’s like a breast implant”, he added. The accident, however, won’t stop the ex-pro turned reality TV star from appearing on television. “You can’t break anything anymore. That’s good”, Legat said.