English pundit raves over Sadio Mané’s chances for success at Bayern Munich

In an exclusive interview with FreeSuperTips (as made available to Bavarian Football Works), English pundit Sue Smith became one of the few football experts to give Sadio Mané some credit for making the move to Bayern Munich.

“I think it’s a great signing for Bayern Munich and he’ll be a great success in Germany. Yes, he’s 30 years old, but he’s still at the top of his game and he’s still one of the fittest players and producing some top-quality performances,” Smith said. “He’ll still provide a lot of goals and assists and help Bayern Munich go to the next level. There’s going to be a lot of competition for places in that side, but I think the level that he sets will turn out to be a top-quality signing for Bayern Munich.”

As for what kind of hole Mané is expected to leave at Liverpool, Smith said the Senegalese attacker will not be easy to replace.

“It’s a huge loss because he’s been a consistent performer for several years. The fans absolutely love him and rightly so because he’s been so consistent and performing at a high level since he joined. He’s scored a lot of important goals and created important moments,” Smith said. “For such a long time we looked at that front three of Mané, (Robert) Firmino and (Mo) Salah and you wondered how it could ever be broken up or get better. But then they go and bring in Jota and Diaz giving them five quality players battling for those front three positions. When Mané does leave, it will be a loss and it will upset some Liverpool fans, but they’ve brought in one of the most exciting talents in football in Darwin Nunez, so Liverpool have made a real statement in this window.”