Bayern Munich and Germany star Jamal Musiala talks time spent in midfield last season

Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala spent some time out of position last season in a deeper role. The youngster talked through making that transition and how it differed from his time spent as an attacker.

“If you play in midfield, you have to find different ways to join the attack and late runs in behind defenses can be very difficult to defend,” Musiala told the BBC. “Everyone knows that attacking midfield is my preferred position because that’s where I have the game in front of me.”

One roadblock to Musiala getting time at his preferred position is the presence of Thomas Müller in the lineup for Germany. Musiala, however, is making the most of having such a great player near him for both club and country.

“I can learn a lot from Thomas. Since my first training session, we’ve always talked about the game. The way he sees the game is genius because he sees where there will be space before it even happens, he’s a couple of moves ahead. Before he receives the ball, he already knows what pass to play. He leads our structure when we’re pressing,” Musiala said. “When I get the opportunity to play higher up the pitch as a number 10, I already have some ideas of what could further my game.”