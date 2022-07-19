“They have no money but buy every player!”: Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann frustrated by FC Barcelona’s move for Robert Lewandowski

Speaking to the press ahead of the first preseason friendly against DC United, Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann sounded rather frustrated by the fact that Robert Lewandowski was signed by FC Barcelona this summer.

Our very own Jake Fenner crammed himself into DC United’s tiny press room to catch the quote live:

FC Bayern’s Julian Naglesmann on Barcelona being able to buy multiple expensive players while in debt: “I don’t know how”



Adds they’re the “only club in the world who has no money but could buy every player” @BavarianFBWorks — Jake Fenner (@jakefenner_) July 19, 2022

Of course, Nagelsmann has plenty of reason to be frustrated, as despite their amazing summer Bayern have undoubtedly been dealt a blow by losing a striker like Lewy. However later in the same presser, the coach assured fans that with Sadio Mane, Bayern would still find a way to keep scoring goals.

Nagelsmann isn’t the first person in football to express confusion over how Barcelona can keep signing players despite their ... precarious financial position. Earlier in the summer transfer guru Fabrizio Romano was asked the same question. Here’s how he replied:

Pregunta: ¿De dónde obtiene el Barcelona los fondos para fichar a Raphinha?



Fabrizio Romano: «Seré honesto, no lo sé. La gente en el fútbol no lo sabe, los agentes de los jugadores no lo saben. Nadie sabe cómo pueden manejarlo.»



️ (Qué Golazo Podcast)#BrujoAlemany ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/K3pAtb2oDG — Daguito Valdés (@daguitovaldes) July 12, 2022

Question: Where will Barcelona get the funds to sign Raphinha? Romano: “I’ll be honest, I don’t know. People in football don’t know, the agents don’t know ... Nobody knows how they can manage so much money right now.”

Of course, the answer turned out to be “levers” — specifically, selling chunks of the club’s future merchandising and TV revenue to make up for losses in the previous years. However, even with those funds, Barcelona reportedly want to offload Frenkie de Jong to Manchester United to free up some of the wage bill to register new signings. How Joan Laporta is managing this financial house of cards no one can say.

