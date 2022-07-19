Report: Bayern Munich intensify pursuit of Konrad Laimer following Leon Goretzka’s injury

According to a report by Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich are intensifying their pursuit of RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer. Apparently the injury to Leon Goretzka yesterday is driving talks, and the Bavarians are confident the transfer will eventually go through. Leipzig, for their part, rejected Bayern’s first bid of around 20m euros. The energy drink funded club are looking for a fee closer to around 30m.

Julian Nagelsmann is pushing to sign Laimer, whom he coached during his tenure at RBL. The Austrian is seen as a “pressing machine” according to reports out of Germany, who would complement the system the coach is trying to build at Bayern Munich.

Bayern are feeling confident to sign Konrad Laimer after Matthijs de Ligt. New bid expected soon, agreement confirmed on personal terms with Laimer - Nagelsmann is pushing to sign him. #FCBayern



Talks started two months ago… now getting closer after Goretzka’s injury ⤵️ https://t.co/731HUU9b9B — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 19, 2022

Goretzka’s injury and subsequent surgery makes everything more urgent, as Bayern have let go of both Marc Roca and Corentin Tolisso this summer. While Ajax’s Ryan Gravenberch is a welcome addition to the side, it’s probably a little early for the Dutchman to be thrust into the lineup alongside Joshua Kimmich. Signing Konrad Laimer would give Nagelsmann a Bundesliga-proven talent to put at the base of the midfield from Day 1. Otherwise, Bayern may have to rely on Marcel Sabitzer ... shudders.

Brazzo has been really busy this summer. Will all of this activity offset the departure of Robert Lewandowski? Or does Bayern still need more incoming signings to bolster the squad? Only time will tell.

In case you crave more analysis, check out our latest podcast episode. We discussed the fallout of Robert Lewandowski’s transfer to FC Barcelona, covering everything including potential lineups, remaining transfers, and expectations for Nagelsmann and the team. Listen to it below or at this link.

If you guys like what you hear, PLEASE vote for us on the World Soccer Talk — Best Club Podcast award. Go on that page and vote for Bavarian Football Works. We cannot lose to a Spurs pod!