Report: Bayern Munich bosses visit Rennes to finalize the signing of Mathys Tel

Only time will tel if we can get another Matthys.

By Muller_Era
/ new
Leicester City v Stade Rennes: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Europa Conference League Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Bayern Munich have once again negotiated the transfer of Stade Rennais striker Mathys Tel, according to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg. The talented youngster has been sought after by the Bavarians ever since Robert Lewandowski’s departure to FC Barcelona was on the horizon.

Club sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic, chief scout Marco Neppe, and Director of Legal Affairs Dr. Michael Gerlinger travelled to Rennes on Monday and returned to Munich on Tuesday afternoon. They wish to finalize the transfer this week. But that means we might not see Tel play during the US Summer tour.

The report further goes on to state that Joshua Zirkzee, who was earlier intent on impressing Julian Nagelsmann, is on the verge of leaving Bayern Munich, given that he is not likely to get much playing time.

According to some earlier reports, Anderlecht wish to keep Zirkzee, making his loan move permanent, for which Bayern are demanding a price of above €10 million. AFC Ajax have also expressed interest in the striker.

For now, nothing has been finalized. Here’s hoping we seal the deal on Tel and get a decent amount on Zirkzee’s move.

