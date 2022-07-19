Bayern Munich ice Adrian Fein’s LAFC transfer, will bring him on preseason tour

A week ago, Adrian Fein was already in California and ready to join Los Angeles FC on a permanent transfer. However, things are suddenly looking very different, and Sport BILD is reporting that Fein has instead linked back up with Bayern Munich for their United States preseason tour:

On Monday, Fein boarded the plane with the record champion in the direction of Washington. The USA trip will be used by the Bavarians to prepare extensively for the upcoming season. “Of course it’s a nice thing to be here, I’m looking forward to it. But I’m also realistic. Let’s see how it goes,” said Fein before departure, not ending the speculation about his status. [...] “Sport1” had reported that Fein is said to have attracted so much attention that Bayern now want to put him through his paces again after all. This reasoning seems rather dubious. However, there has also been no agreement with the [Gareth] Bale’s new club, where ex-Bundesliga professional Steven Cherundolo (43) is coach.

BFW analysis

Anything can happen before the dotting of that last i, eh? Fein was evaluated by head coach Julian Nagelsmann last summer, and evidently not positively. He endured not one but two loan spells over the course of 2021-22, neither of them very promising.

The move to Major League Soccer was a great chance for him to get his career back on track — could it really be that interest elsewhere has erupted late? Or do LAFC have other transactions to get into order before they can make things official? The MLS club’s recent high-profile signings of Bale and Giorgio Chiellini have left some wondering how they had the accounting to continue maneuvering.

More likely, Bayern have suddenly found themselves short one body in midfield after Leon Goretzka’s untimely knee surgery — and with two friendlies in the next seven days, need both the training and squad bodies to make the most out of season preparation.

We’ll keep a close eye on this and see if Fein gets his move out to sunny L.A. after all by the end of the transfer window.