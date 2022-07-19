 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Where does Matthijs De Ligt to Bayern Munich rank among the most expensive defender signings of all time?

At just 22 years old, there have been hundreds of millions spent on the Dutch defender.

By Jack Laushway Updated
/ new
Juventus Training Session Photo by Daniele Badolato - Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images

When Juventus signed Matthijs de Ligt from Ajax back in the summer of 2019, the Dutchman became the second most expensive defender signing ever, just inches behind Manchester United’s signing of Harry Maguire. Bayern Munich has now signed the Dutch defender, making him once again one of the most expensive defenders ever.

Bayern’s acquisition of de Ligt will be the fifth most expensive defender signing of all time, behind Maguire, de Ligt (again), van Dijk and Bayern’s very own Lucas Hernandez. This now means that Bayern Munich have the fourth and fifth most expensive defender signings of all time.

With Alphonso Davies, Benjamin Pavard, and Noussair Mazraoui also in Bayern’s defense, it seems like it is about time that Bayern solved its defense problems. An issue that certainly needs addressing in order to win a Champions League title. One of the reasons Julian Nagelsmann was hired was to fix Bayern’s defense (while still playing Bayern’s typical offensive style, of course).

Will the money finally pay off for the Bavarians?

In This Stream

Bayern Munich’s 2022 Summer Transfer Window: All updates

View all 338 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...