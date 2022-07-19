Where does Matthijs De Ligt to Bayern Munich rank among the most expensive defender signings of all time?

When Juventus signed Matthijs de Ligt from Ajax back in the summer of 2019, the Dutchman became the second most expensive defender signing ever, just inches behind Manchester United’s signing of Harry Maguire. Bayern Munich has now signed the Dutch defender, making him once again one of the most expensive defenders ever.

Bayern’s acquisition of de Ligt will be the fifth most expensive defender signing of all time, behind Maguire, de Ligt (again), van Dijk and Bayern’s very own Lucas Hernandez. This now means that Bayern Munich have the fourth and fifth most expensive defender signings of all time.

Matthijs de Ligt and his partner on their way to Munich ✈️



@romeoagresti pic.twitter.com/Dou5pDoaEJ — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) July 18, 2022

With Alphonso Davies, Benjamin Pavard, and Noussair Mazraoui also in Bayern’s defense, it seems like it is about time that Bayern solved its defense problems. An issue that certainly needs addressing in order to win a Champions League title. One of the reasons Julian Nagelsmann was hired was to fix Bayern’s defense (while still playing Bayern’s typical offensive style, of course).

Will the money finally pay off for the Bavarians?