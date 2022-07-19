Bayern Munich youth player Yusuf Kabadayi suffers serious injury

FC Bayern Munich has confirmed via the club’s official website that youth forward Yusuf Kabadayi will miss the next four weeks or so with an injury to his left ankle. The 18-year-old went back and forth between the U-19 squad and Bayern II last season, but participated a lot in the pre-season games and was clearly set to start the season with a very important place on the squad.

Unfortunately, it was in the very last minutes of the very last friendly — a game that ultimately ended 3-1 in favor of Bayern II — that Kabadayi picked up his serious ankle injury. It was a cruel twist of fate and will see Bayern II’s already thin depth in attack stretched even further.

The likes of Lucas Copado, Mamin Sanyang and Emilian Metu will have to step up in his absence. Having said that, the first hurdle has been cleared in 4-0 win over Eichstätt in the season opener, but tougher tests await without the talented Yusuf Kabadayi.