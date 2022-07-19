Daily Schmankerl: Sales after the Matthijs de Ligt deal; Konrad Laimer negotiations continue; David Raum or Borna Sosa at Bayern Munich?; and more!

After having successfully flipped off Chelsea FC, Bayern Munich have sealed the deal on Matthijs de Ligt! According to report by tz, this means that one among the existing centre-backs will be shown the door out of Bayern.

The transfer is a clear statement to the existing defensive line of Munich. De Ligt comes as the designated head of defence, who was sorely missed in Julian Nagelsmann ‘s team last season. In central defense there is now an oversupply that would probably be difficult for any coach to moderate. So who does it hit? Apparently a player from the trio: Pavard, Upamecano and Nianzou, as the report goes on to say. Hernandez has less to worry about, the Frenchman probably has a special position as the most expensive Bayern newcomer of all time.

(Writer’s Note: Something to note is that with the World Cup year upon us, Bayern would probably not be looking to sell anyone.)

Bayern Munich certainly seem to enjoy putting amounts on the table knowing they’ll be rejected.

According to a report from Sky Deustchland (as transcribed by iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich continues to negotiate for the purchase of Konrad Laimer from RB Leipzig. The first bid of 20 million euros was turned down by Leipzig, who expect around 25-30 million.

Bayern are certainly pushing for this transfer as hard as they can, due to Goretzka’s renewed knee problems.

If you thought HUGE news would drop in the early part of this week, you were probably a little disappointed. Fear not, though, there was still plenty to talk about when it comes to Bayern Munich.

Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at the ongoing (festering?) situation between Bayern Munich, Robert Lewandowski, and FC Barcelona .

. The latest on Matthijs de Ligt. Can Bayern Munich get the deal done soon?

Serge Gnabry looks like he will ink a new deal...where does he fit?

An exit for Chris Richards seems more and more likely.

Is a kinder, gentler Brazzo getting deals done — and what if he was playing the long game with Erling Haaland?

Some quick takes on the season finale of The Boys and the second half premier of Better Call Saul.

As reported by Bild and Kicker, Bayern is on the lookout for a left-back and as a result, are interested in TSG Hoffenheim’s David Raum and VfB Stuttgart’s Borna Sosa. We last saw rumours about Raum to Bayern in May and it looks like they’re back.

For the left-back, in whom Borussia Dortmund is also interested, a transfer fee of 30 to 40 million euros would be due. Omar Richards has left Bayern, and there is currently no backup for Alphonso Davies. Raum could be offset against Bayern’s Chris Richards, who is being courted by Hoffenheim.

On Borna Sosa, the reports say that he’s ready to leave Stuttgart given an offer of 20-25 million is placed on the table by a suitor.

The Croatian is said to have had a promise from VfB sports director Sven Mislintat (49) that he would be allowed to leave the club for around 20 to 25 million euros if there was a corresponding offer. FC Barcelona, ​​Chelsea and Manchester City are also said to have shown interest. Borna is considered the dream player of coach Julian Nagelsmann (34).

A while back, Bayern Munich were linked with Sevilla FC’s Jules Kounde and now it like he might be en route to the white side of north London.

Spurs have so far brought in Fraser Forster and Ivan Perisic on free transfers while also parting with £25million to bring in Yves Bissouma from Brighton and £60million to acquire Richarlison from Everton – and that was all before Clement Lenglet arrived on loan from Barcelona earlier this week. And former Spurs boss Tim Sherwood has now said, “once the chairman gives you the tools to work with, you need to go and win”. It comes as the club have been linked with a move for Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde.

One can say it remains a question as to whether one of Bayern Munich II’s recently departed prospects, Bright Arrey-Mbi’s future at FC Koln is... bright.

“In the six months before I came, I played almost all the games in the second team at Bayern. In Cologne I had to get used to training with a Bundesliga team. It was discussed that I should get used to it in the first six months. Steffen Baumgart made it clear to me that I probably wouldn’t get any Bundesliga minutes in the first half of the year. At the beginning of this season we wanted to see how it goes. The goal is for me to develop as much as possible here. I spoke to FC and they told me that it could be difficult for me to get playing time. So it’s not clear yet if I’ll stay or go somewhere else. I’m a young player and I have to see how it goes. I have no time pressure, but I hope it will be decided quickly so that I have clarity. Now I’ll think about it, then we’ll talk again.”

If you are still shielding your eyes at the sight of Niklas Sule in black and yellow, I feel you.

But Marco Reus certainly doesn’t feel the same way!

In an interview with Sky , BVB captain Marco Reus reveals how he reacted to the transfer: “Great! I thought he was really strong. I had been in contact with Niki before, we know each other from the national team. You can say that Niki is very, very hot for us to play. You can see that in him every day in training and even when you talk to him.”

In this special episode of the BPW flagship show, INNN, Tom, and Schnitzel discuss:

Our initial impressions on Lewandowski leaving the club.

Can the striker pairing of Sadio Mane and Serge Gnabry make up for the loss of Lewy’s goals?

The problems with the rumored 3-5-2 formation planned by Julian Nagelsmann.

Schnitzel suggests a different formation that gives INNN conniptions.

How Bayern can still operate a 4-2-3-1 with Sadio Mane as a lone striker.

INNN’s take: Why defense needs to be the focus for the upcoming season.

A lively discussion about formation fluidity and how to use Thomas Muller.

What transfers do Bayern Munich have left in the window? Which transfers are still likely?

Why Cristiano Ronaldo could still end up coming to Bayern.

Closing thoughts — what are the expectations for Julian Nagelsmann in the upcoming season? Expected positions in the Bundesliga, DFB Pokal, and the Champions League.

This is sheer insanity. As an Inter Milan fan, I always bashed the Suning group, but wow.

But it looks like they will have to be selling major shares in the near future anyway.