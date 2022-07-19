DFB announces pyro fines for Bayern Munich, VfL Bochum

The DFB is handing down a fine of 10,000 euros to Bayern Munich for fan misconduct, reports Abendzeitung.

Bayern Ultras were found to have ignited at least 10 flares before and during the team’s Bundesliga matchday 32 contest vs Mainz, which ended in a 3:1 loss for die Roten. Adding insult to injury, as if a poor performance wasn’t enough — now the team has to pay for it, too.

VfL Bochum were also announced to be on the receiving end of a DFB-fine. Because their fans detonated “numerous pyrotechnic objects” at their May 14 match with Union Berlin (Matchday 34), they’re on the hook for 20,000 euros.

It’s no secret that the Bundesliga is known for having great fan atmospheres. Whether it’s the food, the drink, the choreography, or just the sheer numbers — it’s consistently one of the most-attended leagues in the world — fans have high expectations for the Bundesliga matchday experience. Still, fan experience can’t cross over into endangering fan (and player) safety, and the DFB feels that pyrotechnics and flares fall on the wrong side of that line.