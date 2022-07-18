Report: Bayern Munich’s Chris Richards agrees terms with Crystal Palace

With Bayern Munich having more or less completed the Matthijs de Ligt transfer, the Dutchman is more or less guaranteed to walk straight into the starting XI. Therefore, several news reports suggest that the Bavarians are looking to offload central defenders this summer transfer window. This puts the positions of players like Dayot Upamecano, Tanguy Nianzou, Benjamin Pavard and Chris Richards in jeopardy.

Chris Richards has not played for Bayern for nearly two seasons now, having spent most of his time in on loan at TSG Hoffenheim. Now it looks like the American defender might be leaving the club for Crystal Palace.

According to a report by Florian Plettenberg, the former FC Dallas youth has a verbal agreement with the Premier League side. All that is left is for Bayern and Palace to come into an agreement regarding the transfer fee.

News Chris Richards: He has a verbal agreement with Crystal Palace. The Bayern defender wants to join them. Now the clubs has to find an agreement. Negotiations ongoing. #CPFC @SkySportDE — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 18, 2022

How much could he sell for? It’s not really certain. There were earlier reports that Bayern could include Richards in a deal for Hoffenheim’s David Raum, but if the player already has an agreement with Palace then that would take the move off the table. We’ll have to wait and see how things shape up in the coming weeks.