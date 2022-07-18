Bayern Munich’s Leon Goretzka set to miss six to eight weeks due to knee surgery

According to a report by Florian Plettenberg, Leon Goretzka will not be joining Bayern Munich in the US pre-season tour and will be staying back at Munich. He has not trained in the meantime and will not be featuring Bayern’s fixtures against DC United and Manchester City.

This has to do with a problem in his left knee for which he has undergone surgery. The player will be sidelined for 6-8 weeks, putting his availability for the early part of the season in doubt.

Information #Goretzka: Not good news ... He was operated! Left knee. 6-8 weeks break. Get well soon! @SkySportDE @Sky_Torben — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 18, 2022

Goretzka’s physical status has also caused worry among the Bayern higher-ups, who are now pushing for Konrad Laimer’s transfer from RB Leipzig. For now, his injury means that the onus of starting as Kimmich’s midfield partner falls on Marcel Sabitzer or Ryan Gravenberch.

This is also probably a good time to look at Goretzka’s injury history. The sheer number of games he’s missed over the past two seasons is concerning.

Interestingly, the topic of Goretzka’s prolonged absences came up in our latest podcast episode. We discussed the fallout of Robert Lewandowski’s transfer to FC Barcelona, covering everything including potential lineups, remaining transfers, and expectations for Nagelsmann and the team. Listen to it below or at this link.

Be sure to bully Schnitzel for bringing it up and manifesting an injury. Also, if you guys like what you hear, PLEASE vote for us on the World Soccer Talk — Best Club Podcast award. Go on that page and vote for Bavarian Football Works. We cannot lose to a Spurs pod!