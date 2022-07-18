Daily Schmankerl: FC Barcelona to pay €60m for Robert Lewandowski?; Germany vs Austria in the EURO!; Paulo Dybala to AS Roma; Axel Witsel to Atlético Madrid; Bayern Munich in Green Bay; Thomas Müller is Michael Jordan; and more!

FC Barcelona may have thrown more money than initially reported to secure Robert Lewandowski’s transfer from Bayern Munich. Madrid-based daily El País is out with a sensational read and/or fanfic on the situation. Per this report, the Bayern Munich bosses are kicking back and having a laugh amid a “festive” atmosphere:

... Expectations [were] exceeded by the sale of a 34-year-old player they did not want. According to sources close to the coaching staff and management, after the Champions League quarter-final elimination against Villarreal on April 22, the club resolved to offer the Pole a move away if he did not agree to renew his contract expiring in 2023 for one more season. If Barça unofficially stated that the acquisition would cost 50 million, Bayern, on condition of anonymity, assured that the transfer was closed for a total of 60 million euros: 45 million fixed, five if Barça qualifies for the Champions League in the coming seasons, and ten more if the player completes his first year of his contract as a Culé.

This detail publicly was supposedly withheld to take media heat off the club over the cost of the transfer. Alas, the best-laid plans of mice and men were apparently foiled again when agents directly involved in the transaction decided to chat up various publications.

In case you missed it, Germany swept away Finland yesterday to come out as arguably the top team in the Women’s EURO 2022 competition being held in England. This has been a thoroughly entertaining tournament. The hosts are also top favorites, but on the other side of the knockout bracket. But first, a date with continental neighbors Austria — where we can expect Bayern Frauen representatives on both sides.

It’ll be back to Brentford stadium, same bat time, July 21st. Stay tuned for our continuing coverage of the German national team!

This is a wild one. The supremely talented 28-year-old Argentine winger is departing Juventus on a free, and José Mourinho’s new club may swoop in to keep him in Serie A:

#Dybala, la @OfficialASRoma ha offerto tre anni di contratto (a 6M bonus compresi) e spera in una risposta positiva, definitiva e finale, in queste ore ⏳@SkySport #calciomercato — Gianluca Di Marzio (@DiMarzio) July 17, 2022

That’s a three-year contract including €6m in bonuses. News is moving fast here and may even be finalized by the time you’re reading this. This is a hefty set of departures for The Old Lady, with the past 24 hours also seeing news break that Bayern have closed the deal on a Matthijs de Ligt transfer. The Special One is following up his first AS Roma trophy with serious action in the transfer window.

In this edition of Dortmund Watch, we check back in with Axel Witsel, the 33-year-old Belgian midfielder whom we last saw linked with France. Instead, he’ll be following Lewy out of the Bundesliga to Spain:

Axel Witsel will wear the number 20 pic.twitter.com/VtdSis3FgS — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) July 13, 2022

It’s been some time since then but the Belgian international has since completed his move to Atlético Madrid after four years of fighting for second place confirmed. Witsel’s expired contract freed up a nice chunk of the wage bill for BVB, who have been making some corresponding big moves this summer.

(See, everyone’s leaving on free transfers!)

Covered just a couple days ago, but another note shooting down (or at least resolving) the loose links between Bayern’s #10 and a move away:

Leroy Sané has reportedly been offered to Real Madrid as part of Jovic’s move to Fiorentina. The two players share an agent and would have put Sané’s name on the table, but Real Madrid ruled out the incorporation of the German player. Right now, the club has no plans to add anyone in attack and Ancelotti went so far as to say that the squad is closed in terms of signings. However, if Marco Asensio and Mariano leave, the club could go for a striker.

We fully expect not much more to come from this for a while, but Sané will be under renewed pressure to perform. Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry, and Jamal Musiala are definitely not going anywhere soon.

A showcase spectacle for European football in the States will take place on July 23 at Lambeau Field — fittingly from a Bayern perspective, it’s at the home of the only community-owned team in the NFL. Here’s how to watch:

When is the Bayern Munich-Man City soccer match? 6 p.m. July 23.What’s the TV channel for Bayern Munich vs. Man City? The match will be broadcast live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes. Can I live stream the match? Yes. You can watch via the ESPN app with a subscription. Streaming is also available on FuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, AT&T TV NOW and DIRECTV STREAM.

There’s lots to appreciate between the two clubs, Bayern and Green Bay — tremendous histories of success, franchise superstars forcing or trying to force moves away. A savvy location choice as Bayern continues to build their worldwide brand.

Thomas Müller on Instagram: All the best for your future. 8 special years, a lot of goals a lot of trophies, ups and downs but always respect and a real winning spirit pic.twitter.com/g1qROYA1CP — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) July 16, 2022

