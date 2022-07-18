‘We made history together, I will never forget that’ — Robert Lewandowski on his Bayern Munich departure

Robert Lewandowski is now a Bayern Munich alumnus. It’s been a whirlwind for the last few weeks, culminating in his final departure from the club. He sat down with BILD’s Tobias Altschäffl to collect his thoughts in a farewell interview ahead of his move to FC Barcelona. Highlights below.

On a tough few weeks

For a long time this transfer window, the two sides seemed at an interminable impasse. Lewandowski confirmed that things came together quickly in the end, but the drama of the saga hasn’t fully lifted its weight.

“It’s not easy for me to find the right words,” he said. “Lately I’ve been trying to stay relaxed, to enjoy the holidays with my family. My age and experience certainly helped. As a young player, I would have been more upset and stressed. Now I’m able to understand what is happening, what is being said, written and reported.”

Though he’s still processing it all, Lewandowski is keen to put this painful chapter behind him and move on — despite “unnecessary things from both sides” over the past few weeks.

Still, he’s circumspect. “Maybe certain things had to happen for the change to be possible in the end. I think both sides are happy now: Bayern get a lot of money, I can go to Barcelona. It’s been a long, difficult road, but I think that we can all look each other in the eye.”

On his new adventure in La Liga

Lewandowski confirmed much of what we knew — he had long wanted to try something beyond the Bundesliga, and with a daughter starting school, wherever he picked would have hopefully meant her school system in the long term.

Still: “I have to emphasize, it was the most difficult decision of my life...if not now, then that would probably never have been possible. It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

In Spain, he’ll find the refreshment of a new life — and a club that doesn’t have contract rules for everyone over the age of 30. At 34, Lewandowski still looks to be in the fittest form of his life, and his new club has every confidence that will continue. His reported deal is three years with a one-year option, and in an era where professional athletes are pushing unimaginable boundaries, he’s already setting his sights beyond that.

“Even 2026 doesn’t have to be the end,” he said. “I want to play at the top level for many years to come.”

Frankly, if there’s anyone who can do it, it’s Lewandowski. And in Xavi Hernández, he’ll have a young, hungry, and very promising coach who might just be with him for the duration.

“Xavi told me that we work well together and can achieve a lot,” Lewandowski said of their chance meeting in Ibiza. “Barcelona had problems last season, but the club has incredible potential and has made good transfers now.”

After years of winning everything with Bayern, his new goal will be to keep the trophy haul coming. At Barça, Lewy believes he’ll be on track for just that: back to top of the La Liga mountain, and maybe a Champions League reprise as well.

On his Bayern good-byes

“There was no time for a proper farewell,” Lewandowski said — and indeed, things came together very quickly on Friday. “I said, ‘Guys, thank you very much. Everything will be finished today.’ We made history together, I will never forget that.”

But that won’t be the last word. Barça’s preseason tour of the United States ends July 30, and Lewandowski will be back in Munich after that for a “real farewell” — and parting gifts for the teammates and staff who have been around him during his time here.

“It’s been eight wonderful years here,” he said in reflection. “The most important thing is what we achieved together: the titles, the victories. I would also like to thank the fans: even in my last week in Munich, when there was a lot of rumor and trouble, they still supported me. I noticed that they stand behind me, understand my decision. I will never forget that. It was a wonderful time here.”

Now it’s hasta la vista. Oh, and:

“I’ve already started learning Spanish. But I definitely have to step on the gas a little more now.”