Bavarian Podcast Works S5E3: How Robert Lewandowski leaving affects Bayern Munich (Transfers, tactics, and expectations)

So it happened. Bayern Munich have sold Robert Lewandowski to FC Barcelona for a fee of around €45m guaranteed plus €5m in bonuses. With his departure, Bayern lose a striker who has scored 50+ goals a season for three seasons in a row. Without him, Julian Nagelsmann will have to find new solutions for the attack, while the transfer fee raises money to reinvest into the squad.

Since this is a major discussion, we got three people together for only our second-ever three-person podcast.

In this episode, INNN, Tom, and Schnitzel discuss:

Our initial impressions on Lewandowski leaving the club.

Can the striker pairing of Sadio Mane and Serge Gnabry make up for the loss of Lewy’s goals?

The problems with the rumored 3-5-2 formation planned by Julian Nagelsmann.

Schnitzel suggests a different formation that gives INNN conniptions.

How Bayern can still operate a 4-2-3-1 with Sadio Mane as a lone striker.

INNN’s take: Why the defense needs to be the focus for the upcoming season.

Massive argument about formation fluidity and how to use Thomas Muller.

What transfers do Bayern Munich have left in the window? Which transfers are still likely?

Why Cristiano Ronaldo could still end up coming to Bayern.

Closing thoughts — what are the expectations for Julian Nagelsmann in the upcoming season? Expected positions in the Bundesliga, DFB Pokal, and the Champions League.

