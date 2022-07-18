Sadio Mane is already establishing himself as a leader at Bayern Munich

It’s only been a few days since Sadio Mane joined Bayern Munich, but the Senegalese international’s first impressions have left no doubt that he wants to be a leading player on the pitch.

During the training sessions that have just started, Mane can be seen setting the tone of the play, being an active and vocal participant in all the exercises.

But that’s not all. When the 30-year old arrived at Munich for his first training session, he met Serge Gnabry, whose contract is expiring, in the clubs car park and decided to give him a bit of advice as he greeted him. In a video, the Senegalese can be heard saying to the German international in French: “You should extend your contract.”

Mané, Gravenberch & Mazraoui getting to know their new teammates. ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/KHunEAM495 — Munich Fanpage (@MunichFanpage) July 8, 2022

The 27-year old German international has been offered a contract with gross earnings of up to €19 million, which he has not yet accepted. In the coming days, further talks are scheduled between the club and the player’s side.

The attacking duo are represented by the same agency (ROOF) and so Mane would have a small idea of Gnabry’s situation at the club. Could the new arrival persuade his new teammate to stay? Or would Gnabs only see him as competition? Only time will tell I suppose.