Germany watch: Miroslav Klose lists Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller among his best teammates

From Oliver Kahn to Philipp Lahm, Miroslav Klose has had the luxury of playing with some of the finest players produced by Germany. In a recent interview with kicker, the former Bayern Munich striker was asked to name his favorite teammates he has played alongside in his glittering career that spanned over 15 years and four World Cups.

“I have to name three: Thomas Müller and Toni Kroos at FC Bayern and in the national team, plus Johan Micoud at Werder,” the 2014 World Champion revealed.

Klose, just like Robert Lewandowski at Bayern, forged a strong partnership with Der Raumdeuter while playing for the German national team. The SCR Altach coach elaborated on the great understanding he shared with Müller, whose unparalleled ability to read the game and conjure goal-scoring opportunities for teammates have helped him earn the title of the “strikers’ best friend” over the course of his career.

“Thomas is distinguished by his intelligence in the game; for our interplay, eye contact was often enough,” Klose explained, which is noticeably similar to what Lewandowski said in 2016 while speaking about his special rapport with Müller.

The SCR Altach coach also heaped praise on Real Madrid star Toni Kroos and former Werder Bremen player Johan Micoud for their role as ‘midfield maestros’ for their respective teams.

“Toni stands out with his technique, overview, ball security and strategic skills,” Klose added. “The Frenchman Micoud was a similar type. When I joined Werder, he often called out to me: ‘Stop always rushing forward! Join us for a moment, we want to play ball here!’”