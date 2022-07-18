Hansi Flick expecting competitive Bundesliga next season as Bayern Munich could feel the heat

Germany boss Hansi Flick has a wildly successful run as manager of Bayern Munich, but the 57-year-old thinks this season challengers will be lining up to take on the Rekordmeister.

“Bayern still has the best squad. But you can see that other teams are improving in quality. The teams I’m really looking forward to are Leipzig and Leverkusen. At Bayern, it’s currently a bit more difficult to predict how Julian Nagelsmann wants to play. Anyway, I’m looking forward to the start of the Bundesliga season,” Flick said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Leipzig won their first title and will have even more self-confidence. I see a lot of potential at Leverkusen. If we have four or five teams at the top, that would make the league more attractive. It would be good for the competition, the excitement, and the fans.”

While the summer transfer window still has to play out, it does appear — at least on the surface — that this could be as susceptible to being knocked off of its perch atop that league that Bayern Munich has been in years.