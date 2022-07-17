Report: Bayern Munich and Juventus to agree deal for Matthijs de Ligt for around €80-90m

Matthijs de Ligt is back in Turin and training with Juventus, but maybe not for much longer. According to Italian journalist Romeo Agresti, considered quite reliable, Bayern Munich want to finalize a deal for the Dutchman before Juve fly out on their US preseason tour on Wednesday. This leaves just over 48 hours for the two sides to reach an agreement, if the transfer is to be announced in that time frame.

According to the same report, the two clubs are getting closer to each other’s valuations. Agresti quotes a transfer fee of around 80 to 90 million euros — probably a slight overestimate, since his sources clearly come from the Italian side of the negotiating table. This is just like the time Liverpool demanded over €50m for Sadio Mane.

Bayern have a decent amount of money on hand thanks to selling Robert Lewandowski to FC Barcelona, which is good because De ligt is sure to be a wildly expensive signing. For now, the exact numbers remain up for debate.

In concomitanza con la sempre più vicina partenza di #DeLigt direzione #Bayern, la #Juve ovviamente ha iniziato a muoversi per il sostituto: ad oggi, tra i nomi che circolano, quello di #PauTorres è il più freddino @GoalItalia — Romeo Agresti (@romeoagresti) July 17, 2022

Juventus, meanwhile, are targeting Villarreal defender Pau Torres as a replacement for the departing Dutchman. With Kalidou Koulibaly already confirmed by Chelsea FC, and Barcelona pursuing Jules Kounde, the pool of top quality center backs available for purchase is shrinking by the minute. This is another factor likely pressuring both clubs to come to a quick deal.

With any luck, we’ll see MDL in a Bayern Munich shirt in the upcoming week or so. Stay tuned for more news and updates on this transfer.