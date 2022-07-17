Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich rejects Cristiano Ronaldo AGAIN; Kahn confirms De Ligt interest; Borussia Dortmund trying to sabotage Bayern?; Sadio Mané is the nicest person on earth; and MORE!

There were reports that Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo isn’t being considered as an option in Munich. What could make the club change their mind?

Bayern Munich are reportedly exploring the possibility of securing the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo with Robert Lewandowski’s purported transfer to Barcelona gathering pace. The Bundesliga club had previously ruled out the idea of recruiting the 37-year-old Portuguese superstar but have apparently gone back on their word and are aiming to replace the departing Pole with the United star.

Maybe it has to do with Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes begging for us to save him from the mess that is Man United (eh, why not?).

Given that the Ronaldo rumors seemingly just WON’T DIE, Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic had to come out and deny the rumors for a second time.

And if that wasn’t enough, you had Julian Nagelsmann hopping onto the bandwagon as well. The rumors he’s referring to are the ones floating around which claimed that Nagelsmann would push Bayern to sign Lewandowski.

Just gotta say, Jorge Mendes has had a disasterclass of a summer here. Ronaldo has been shopped to every top team in Europe and been rejected each time. Now he faces a fate worse than death — playing for Manchester United.

After beating around the bush for an entire week, Oliver Kahn has come out and publicly stated that Matthijs de Ligt wants to join Juventus. In an interview with Bild, the Bayern CEO also confirmed that Mathys Tel was an incredible talent and on Bayern’s list of potential acquisitions.

What seemed like a crazy notion last weekend looks like it could be very close to happening — Bayern Munich and Juventus center-back Matthijs de Ligt could finally be getting together.

What does this mean for the club? Where does he fit? Who will be affected if de Ligt walks through the gates at Säbener Straße? We’ll talk through all of that and MORE! Here is what we have on tap:

A quick aside about the award nomination for BFW’s podcast network.

A deep dive into the possible move for de Ligt.

Why waiting for Konrad Laimer might not be a bad thing, but would limit Julian Nagelsmann’s ability to tinker.

What will Bayern Munich do with some of its prized youngsters this season?

What if Robert Lewandowski stays with the club for this season?

Lewandowski won’t go with Bayern to their preseason tour of the United States, so will he join Barcelona‘s US preseason tour?

The four games for FC Barcelona in the USA against Inter Miami, Real Madrid, Juventus and the New York Red Bulls now confirmed in the month of July. The match on July 19 in Miami will be against Inter Miami, a club founded in 2018 and that made its MLS debut in 2020. On 23 July in Las Vegas, Barça and Real Madrid meet on US soil for the second time, having previously met on 30 July 2017 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Three days later, on July 26, the Blaugrana will be taking on Massimiliano Allegri’s Juventus at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas. Barça’s last opponents will be the New York Red Bulls, one of the original members of Major League Soccer. The match will be played at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey on July 30.

If Barcelona are going to play in Miami, Lewandowski could evoke the spirit of “Miami Nights“. Bayern were in Philadelphia then headed down to Miami; Bayern will be in Washington D.C. for their first preseason game in the US; Philly and D.C. aren’t far apart.

Does that mean...

Miami Nights 2: Electric Boogaloo?

Bayern’s rivals(?) Borussia Dortmund have been trying to one-up the Bavarians for some time now. However, they decided that enough was enough and suffice to say that Bayern got a bit of a stinger:

Herr Watzke has gone too far this time. As reported by Bild, a group of Borussia Dortmund sympathizers violently attacked Bayern Munich players in the training ground at the Sabener Strasse this week. They were allegedly defending their nest, which is currently located on the fence of the main training ground, just twenty meters away from where Bayern stars practice shooting. The Beelievers saw Leroy Sane getting ready for his turn, and decided to act.

Die Schwarzgelben had Emma’s kids attack us? Come on, they could do better than that. Thankfully, Berni stayed away from this situation because we all remember what happened last time he and Emma were in close proximity with each other.

We all know that former Liverpool FC winger Sadio Mané is very nice and down to earth, and he backs that statement up further with his latest deed. The Senegalese winger is auctioning off his first ever jersey (with his name and number!) and the funds from the auction will go to the Stars4Kids Foundation, an organization that has strong ties with football

United Charity, the auctioneers, have this to say:

He was the signing par excellence this summer - Sadio Mané. The Senegalese switched from Liverpool FC to Bayern Munich during the current transfer period and caused a sensation around the world. A transfer that inspires football fans in Germany and the entire Bundesliga. Now we have received a great offer for his start with the German record champions: The current home jersey with Mané flocking, which he personally signed and would like to support the children’s aid projects of Stars4Kids!

I can’t say it enough, Sadio Mané has a heart of gold and I hope he keeps doing stuff like this for as long as he can.

