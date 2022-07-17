Bayern Munich star Leon Goretzka in awe of team’s attack

It did not take Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka to look around and be a little bit amazed by the squad’s talent in the attack.

One of those impressive players was newcomer Sadio Mané.

“I was very happy for this transfer. The people in charge are working hard on the squad. With Sadio Mané, we got a precious asset. I’m looking forward to getting to know him and playing alongside him,” Goretzka told Sport Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Bayern is a team that’s often in the opponent’s box. Players with qualities in tight spaces also help. When I see the names we have in attack, it’s absolutely world-class.”

Another one of those names seems to have an uncertain future in Bavaria: Serge Gnabry, who is also one of Goretzka’s close friends on the team. Despite that, Goretzka does not know what direction Gnabry will go — only that Gnabry would likely not regret it if he stays at Bayern Munich.

“What’s certain is that I will be very happy if Serge extended and stayed with us for a long time,” Goretzka remarked.