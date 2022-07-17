Bayern Munich Frauen boss Alexander Straus to focus on the finer details

Norwegian manager Alexander Straus has been appointed as the new coach of FC Bayern Frauen, arriving from Norwegian champions Sandviken TF / SK Brann, where he led the team to the title in 2021 for the first time in the club’s history. After this resounding victory, sporting director Bianca Rech decided to contact Straus and try to get him in Munich. The previous coach Jens Scheuer was let go after a disappointing ending to the Frauen’s UWCL campaign last season, and coming second in the Frauen Bundesliga.

Recently, he gave an interview on FCBayern.com, where he spoke about his goals and ambitions for his new club and how he plans to get there.

When asked about his coaching philosophy, Straus stated that it is “based on trusting the quality and ability of players and staff. I also see my task as helping everyone to understand and implement our game plan, be it tactically, technically or even in terms of self-understanding, both on and off the pitch.” The 46-year-old Norwegian also said that he has been observing the teams style of play in the UWCL throughout the years, and believes that he knows the team and their style of play quite well. He says that he will not be completely changing Scheuer’s system, but will instead be developing the team bit by bit.

The new manager stated that he did his research about the club and has learnt a lot from the Mia San Mia philosophy and thinks its fantastic. He was asked about his goals at Munich and had the following to say: “For a club as prestigious as FC Bayern Munich, our goal must always be to win every competition we enter. But to be successful in the end, we need to focus on getting there. By that I mean every little detail, every single training session and every single game is important. We have to live in the present moment at all times and give everything.”

Bayern Munich is a huge step-up in anyone’s career, and becoming the new coach is no easy feat to accomplish. Would Straus be able to replicate the success he enjoyed in Norway? (but hey, no pressure)