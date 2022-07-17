Bayern Munich Alumni: Angelo Stiller wanted to be Thomas Müller, but is blazing his own trail at Hoffenheim

Former Bayern Munich prospect and current Hoffenheim midfielder Angelo Stiller envisioned having a long career with the Rekordmeister — perhaps even following the “one club” pathway as Thomas Müller.

Some untimely acquisitions and a logjam in the central midfield, however, pushed Stiller to leave the club and move to Hoffenheim, where he has had a very good season.

“I really wanted to go the way that Thomas Müller went,” says Stiller in an interview with Spox (as captured by Tz).

Specifically, Stiller recalls hearing that the club had signed Marc Roca and Tiago Dantas — two players that immediately jumped ahead of him on the club pecking order without having proven themselves in Bavaria.

For Stiller it was “a slap in the face” and the impetus for his move to Hoffenheim.

“I found out in the dressing room from other players. It wasn’t nice,” Stiller said.

The 21-year-old, however, will not criticize Bayern Munich, but is focused on embracing the opportunity with Hoffenheim.

“Anyone who performs well in reserve gets their chances at the top — we’ve always been told that. I would have been happy if I had felt more trust,” Stiller. “Of course, those responsible tried to change my mind. But for me it was clear that it was time for something new.”