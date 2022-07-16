Report: Bayern Munich poised to make a huge third offer for Mathys Tel

According to a new report by L’Equipe, Bayern Munich are set to significantly increase their offer for 17-year old Stade Rennais forward Mathys Tel.

Bayern have already made two bids previously, the last of which was just over €22 million (including bonuses). It looks like Brazzo and Co. are serious about the French ace, because their third offer to Stade Rennes for Tel is expected to reach €25m including add-ons.

Is the front office looking for a potential next-gen Lewandowski? Or are they looking to buy cheap and sell for more later on? Reportedly, Nagelsmann plans to use Sadio Mane or Serge Gnabry (who’s just signed a new contract) as a replacement for Lewandowksi up front at the number 9 position. So where would Tel fit? Or does Nags see him as a safe backup?

BFW Commentary

I’m sure we’re all thinking the same thing: 25 million for a 17-year old? Surely not. That would be far too risky. Personally, I think that no club should ever pay that much for a teenager, unless he can travel back in time from 10 years in the future and show us a cabinet full of trophies.

Instead of paying that much for a player we know little to nothing of, Bayern should give the chance to a player we already have, Gabriel Vidovic for example. According to transfermarkt.com, Mathys Tel is valued at €2 million, so the extra 23 is probably incentive laden. But even then, it is a very steep price, considering that the guy is only 17. But anyway, let’s just hope that even if this goes through, Brazzo knows what he is doing and Nags has definite plans for him. Either way, we have definitely had a very busy summer.

What do you think of Mathys Tel and his potential signing? Let us know in the comments below!