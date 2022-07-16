How Robert Lewandowski spent his last day at Bayern Munich

What started in 2014 ends today as Robert Lewandowski’s time at Bayern Munich draws to a close. The forward’s wish to move to FC Barcelona has been fulfilled and will transfer to Catalonia for up to €50 million.

After moving from Borussia Dortmund to Bayern on a free transfer in 2014 we saw a (bleep) ton of goals from the Pole. In 375 matches for Bayern, Lewandowski has been directly involved in 416 goals (344 goals and 72 assists) in all competitions (Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal, DFL-Supercup, Champions League). Lewandowski is also the record holder for most Bundesliga goals scored in a single season (41 scored in the 2020/21 season), surpassing the late Gerd Müller’s haul of 40 in 1971/72. Lewandowski has also hit 40+ goals in seven of the eight years he was here. The only exception being the 2014/15 season, where he scored 28 goals in his first season in Munich.

Back to the present: Lewandowski is now preparing himself for the big announcement that everyone is anticipating (Bayern fans, less so). So, what did Lewy do in his last day at Sabener Strasse and what did everyone say about it? Let’s have a look:

Training

Lewandowski participates in what could be his last ever training session for Bayern

Robert Lewandowski is still training with the team this morning. Before the session, Nagelsmann gathered the players and spoke for a long time, then Lewandowski also spoke and there was applause [ @itstheicebird]pic.twitter.com/BKnsYh7qna — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) July 16, 2022

Lewandowski hugs the team before starting training

The team bidding farewell to Lewandowski before today's training [ @BILD] pic.twitter.com/Hq5K6kng73 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) July 16, 2022

Lewy hugs everyone again, this time after training

Robert Lewandowski hugs every single player and staff member after his last training at Bayern [ @Sky_Torben]pic.twitter.com/gwxSAQ3CFH — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) July 16, 2022

The ultimate bromance. Müllendowski (2014-2022) has officially split up

Lewy saying goodbye to coach Julian Nagelsmann

What they’re saying (news outlets):

The coming few days could be important for FC Barcelona as they are set to finalize a deal to sign yet another star player in the form of Robert Lewandowski. The club reached an agreement with Bayern Munich yesterday, over the services of the Polish international, who was expected to arrive in Barcelona on Saturday to complete his medical. But as per David Ornstein, there appears to be a change of plans as Lewandowski is set to travel to the United States directly and complete his medical in Miami. Barcelona are slated to camp in Miami as their first stop, as they look to lock horns with Inter Miami on July 20. Lewandowski could complete his test in Miami before joining the Barcelona camp, for the pre-season preparations. The imminent nature of this transfer is hardly surprising as Xavi Hernandez was desperate to have the Pole available for his side’s pre-season tour to the US.

The saga is over!



Robert #Lewandowski has confirmed he will join Barcelona. He's expected to undergo a medical and sign a new contract this weekend. pic.twitter.com/5EGgNhkm15 — DW Sports (@dw_sports) July 16, 2022

On Friday, Robert Lewandowski organized a small in-house party in Munich to celebrate his move to Barcelona, according to Polish journalist Tomasz Wlodarczyk. Lewandowski pressured Bayern Munich to let him go and would only negotiate with Barcelona - not PSG nor Chelsea. When it was clear that Bayern had given in to his wish, Lewandowski celebrated with his close friends. Barcelona will sign the 33-year-old striker on a four-year contract. The transfer is expected to be announced on Saturday.

President Laporta did not want to get too wet in the presentation of Raphinha as a new Barça player . That was already proof that the negotiation for the Polish striker entered the decisive stage this Friday. Bayern contacted Barça late on Thursday to inform them that they were willing to let Lewandowski go, but the figure set was 50 million euros. The Pole would not go for less. In Barcelona they were activated, something had changed because until now, the Germans were closed in band, they were a wall and they did not want to listen to any proposal from the Catalan club. The key was a meeting between Robert Lewandowski and his coach Julian Nagelsmann on Thursday after morning training. The striker continued with a bad face, unmotivated and even arrived late at the time that Bayern had summoned him . When he finished exercising he wanted to talk to his technician. An honest conversation and in which it was face. The striker explained that he maintained his position of leaving Bayern because he considered his stage in Munich closed. Lewandowski insisted that he had no motivation and that what he had said publicly - his desire to leave for Barcelona - was not a bluff, it was what he felt. Nagelsmann, a soccer man, understood his player’s position and promised him that he would talk to the Bayern leadership to unclog his situation. So it was. During the following 24 hours, the exit was negotiated so that ‘Lewa’ would avoid being at the presentation of the German team this Saturday afternoon in front of his fans.

“Xavi desperately wants a world-class striker who can guarantee 30 or more goals a season. A two or three-year contract is in the making with a salary of about €35m to €40m (£30m to £34m) a year. “Barcelona are not able to pay high fees but high salaries. It was always a dream for Lewandowski to play in Spain - either Real Madrid or Barcelona.”

“Since Xavi has taken over, Barcelona have been scoring for fun and now they have added Raphinha, Dembele is staying, Feran Torres, Aubameyang and now Lewandowski, who has scored 344 goals in 375 games for Bayern and whose passport age is irrelevant - he is 33, turns 34 in August - he plays like a 28-year-old. “So you could argue in pure football terms, this is a pure goal machine with a good supply, but also in the rebuilding of FC Barcelona, they are bringing in an ultra professional, someone with a willing mentality. “When a club is rebuilding, you do not just look for people with particular specialisms, but who can teach and set an example to everyone else and Lewandowski is that man.”

What they’re saying (individual statements):

Herbert Hainer:

We have come to a verbal agreement with Barcelona. It’s good to have clarity for all parties. Robert is an incredible player and he won everything with us. We are incredibly grateful to him.

Robert Lewandowski: