Second half underway! Germany lead Finland 1-0, Sophia Kleinherne scores: Live stream, game time thread, how to watch

Half-time thoughts

An important late goal sees Germany 7-0 in the tournament so far and taking a lead into the break in all three games.

Despite totally dominating the game, there’s a lot of German attacks fizzling out harmlessly with the final pass. Finland are back in numbers and it’s taking some work to pull them out of sorts.

Finland had at least a couple of really nice chances on the break. Marina Hegering made another crucial intervention to ensure Germany didn’t fall behind early.

A number of players have now logged tons of minutes. Rotation coming at the break?

40’: It’s been coming! Germany finally get their breakthrough, with replacement left-back Sophia Kleinherne latching onto a cross to tap into the empty net.

Lineups are out!

Finland vs Germany

With Group B in hand, the Germans can now be their favorite word — relaxed. It’s important not to be too high-strung for the entire tournament, and also to refresh in time for the knockout stages.

Everything we’ve seen from this team so far shows a cohesive unit that’s feeling it. They’re demolishing the field and having fun.

“If someone would have told us [that Germany would be 2-0 with zero goals conceded], we’d have all been pinching ourselves,” coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg told UEFA.com. “We’re pleased...we’ve been brilliant and earned it. We’ve grown together as a team, believed in ourselves and developed our strengths. It’s a great position going forward. We’ve still got more potential.”

Germany’s forced absences will include Bayern Munich star striker Lea Schüller (COVID), as well as midfielder Lena Oberdorf and defender Felicitas Rauch (both from Vfl Wolfsburg, and both due to yellow card accumulation). That said, Voss-Tecklenburg may opt for more rotation. Bayern midfielder Lina Magull’s status will also be one to monitor — hamstring issues caused her to be substituted off at half-time against Spain.

Match Info

Location: Stadium MK, Milton Keynes

Time: 3pm EST, 8pm local time

TV/streaming: Vix, ESPN/ESPN2 (USA), BBC (UK); find your options at livesoccertv

