Plane tracker: Did Matthijs de Ligt secretly fly out to finalize his move to Bayern Munich?

On the eve of Bayern Munich’s official team presentation for the 2022-23 season, a mysterious private jet from Turin has landed at the Oberpfaffenhofen airfield, Munich. According to the reports from Tz, this could be very significant, as FC Bayern’s potential blockbuster signing, Matthijs de Ligt, could have been on that plane.

There has been no confirmed information about the passengers on the flight. But the reason there’s so much speculation in the media is that, Oberpfaffenhofen airport is frequently used by Bayern Munich to bypass the city’s hustle and bustle. And most importantly, Leroy Sane and Philippe Coutinho were flown in to this exact airfield in the past to get their transfers done. So maybe, Bayern is just repeating it once again?

But again, no identities of the passengers have come forward. This could be the Juventus delegates, here to reach an agreement for the De Ligt transfer. This could be De Ligt’s agent, here to finalize terms of his wages. Or, this could be one big coincidence and the flight has nothing to do with any of this. Although timing of this is very interesting.

If Matthijs de Ligt was really on that plane form Turin, on the evening before the squad presentation in the Allianz Arena, then we could have the coolest transfer announcement of the history of football on our hands here. Seems too good to be true, doesn’t it?