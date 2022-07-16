Bayern Munich confirm Malik Tillman’s loan to Rangers

Malik Tillman’s move from Bayern Munich to Rangers FC has now been confirmed by both the German and Scottish giants. There was a lot of speculation in the last week about the move which only intensified when, as reported by Kicker, the USMNT player missed part of training on Wednesday and all of training on Thursday, the two days leading up to the move.

The deal will be a season-long loan for the 2022-23 season, with Rangers also securing an option to buy. The loan fee or the fee required to trigger the option to buy is unclear as of now. Kicker also reports that Bayern secured a buy-back clause if the option to buy is triggered.

#RangersFC are today delighted to announce the signing of Malik Tillman on a season-long loan from @FCBayern, with an exclusive option to buy.



All the info — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) July 15, 2022

Malik Tillman also left a message on Instagram to the club he has been at for the past 7 years. As he presents pictures in which he became a Bundesliga champion last season and he celebrated the UCL triumph in 2020 with the rest of the team, Malik Tillman writes: “At this point I want to thank Bayern [Munich] for my incredible time here. I was able to learn and experience a lot, which have formed me to the person I am today. Therefore I am extremely grateful to everyone who participated [in my growth] and wish FC Bayern only the best in the future. Thank you for everything and see you soon...”

This is Bayern’s eighth departure this transfer window.