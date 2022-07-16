Daily Schmankerl: Leroy Sané sweating his Bayern Munich position?; Germany’s EURO match TODAY; Chris Richards to Leeds United?; Barça oh my; and MORE!

There’s a report making the rounds that Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sané’s agents have offered the player, under contract until 2025, to La Liga giants Real Madrid:

Real Madrid are still looking for that non-existent Galactico to fill the privileged slot that was reserved for Mbappé and Haaland. There isn’t. Many options follow one another (Nkunku, Gabriel Jesus, Isak, Gnabry...) but none is up to the task. The offers, however, have not stopped (and will not stop) throughout the summer. [LIAN Sports Group] represents Luka Jovic and has been in close contact with Real Madrid in recent hours. Taking advantage of the negotiations between Los Blancos and FIorentina, the team of agents of the Bayern Munich player has been testing the options. In Valdebebas they have not given a final answer and have left the case under study and pending response, although it is true that everything will depend on the departure of Marco Asensio. Everything will depend on the future of the Mallorcan attacker, in a huge stand-by, and until then Real Madrid does not plan to move.

But Sport Bild’s Tobi Altschäffl has already savaged the report, writing that the rumors “are far-fetched. A change is not an issue for the attacker, on the contrary: he wants to prove himself at Bayern.”

Still, Sané suddenly finds himself the winger with the earliest expiring contract at Bayern (Kingsley Coman extended to 2027 last year and Serge Gnabry is on the verge of a deal to 2026). Sané had once looked to be on the ascent under coach Julian Nagelsmann, but that extend-or-sale conversation will come sooner or later. This season could be decisive.

Mark your calendars! The final Germany group stage match of EURO 2022 will kick off tomorrow at 3pm ET. As before, we’ll bring you lineups, how to watch, and a game thread, starting at 2:30pm.

The Germans have the group sewn up thanks to their counter-attacking masterclass against Spain on Tuesday. It’s time to see some fresh faces now — especially with two conveniently-timed suspensions. Bayern’s Lea Schüller is also still out with COVID, while Lina Magull is nursing a hamstring.

So far in the tournament, the DFB Frauen have notched six goals to zero conceded. Let’s keep the good times rolling.

Chuck reflects on a tense week filled with HUGE promise but little action — as of recording, but things are moving fast! In this episode:

Keep voting! BPW has been nominated for World Soccer Talk Awards — Best Club Podcast

A look at the ongoing Bayern - Barça - Lewandowski situation.

The latest on De Ligt: could a deal come soon?

Serge Gnabry’s fit as he closes in on a new contract.

Is Chris Richards on his way out?

A kinder, gentler Brazzo? Was he playing the long game with Haaland?

The season finale of The Boys and the second-half premier of Better Call Saul.

Bayern’s American center-back looks like he might be headed from loan to loan. The versatile USMNT defender is being scoped by a fellow American, coach Jesse Marsch at Leeds United:

Logic of Richards from Marsch’s perspective is he can be used at full-back. Leeds ideally want another left-back. Richards is primarily a centre-back, though, and I am told Leeds haven’t yet made any Bayern approach. One to watch given Leeds love signing Americans these days! — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 12, 2022

A starting gig in the English Premier League would be a positive move for Richards ahead of this year’s Men’s World Cup. On the other hand, we’re not entirely enthused by the possibility that a talented youngster won’t ever return to Bayern. These rumors are still in the early stages, so there’s hope yet for those who’d like to see him stay.

Oh, you thought FC Barcelona were forcing out Frenkie de Jong to make room for Robert Lewandowski, Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen, or Raphinha? Please, that’s amateur hour. They’ll stop when they drop:

| JUST IN: FC Barcelona, Jorge Mendes & Manchester City have agreed on a price of less than €80M for Bernardo Silva.@gerardromero [ ️] — Managing Barça (@ManagingBarca) July 15, 2022

Good thing it’s definitely real money.

Barça have had their eyes on the suave Portuguese midfielder for a while, but Manchester City don’t seem inclined to sell. Apparently it wouldn’t even be the first time Barcelona have failed to find the actual funds for Silva.

On De Jong, meanwhile, Barça sporting director Mateu Alemany said this: “Frenkie is a very important player and we count on him. But we know La Liga’s Fair Play tells us to sell players.”

Sure, Mateu, blame it on the league.

It’s our pleasure to announce that Bavarian Podcast Works has been nominated for the “Best Club Podcast” by World Soccer Talk.

That’s right, your favorite Bayern Munich podcast network is up for an award. While we are humbled and honored that we have not chased everyone away, we could use your help in securing the trophy. So, please vote! Help support BFW’s quest to be the best (or INNN will hunt you down): World Soccer Talk Awards — Best Club Podcast

Bear in mind, we didn’t nominate ourselves — somebody likes us!

We’ve put a lot of hard work into growing and evolving BPW over the years. We’d love to bring home the gold and frankly have not been this fired up for a competition since the Bunducksliga was at its peak!

Voting closes at midnight EST on July 31, 2022. (Direct link: https://worldsoccertalk.com/best-club-podcast-2022-world-soccer-talk-awards)

Per Manuel Veth, the Major League Soccer club that gave us Alphonso Davies and signed Nick Salihamidžić had added another German to their ranks:

This is a pretty big deal for #VWFC. Gressel (MV:$3.3m) will become the most valuable player the Whitecaps have acquired from within MLS. The previous record was held by Brian White, who at the time of his transfer had a market value of $1.1m. @Transfermarkt — Manuel Veth (@ManuelVeth) July 15, 2022

Gessel has already been kicking around MLS with D.C. United, and he looks to play a similar position as the younger Salihamidžić. We knew Nick wasn’t exactly going to drop right into the first team in Vancouver — and perhaps the German connection will be a helpful one for him.

Related Bayern Munich II fullback Nick Salihamidžić officially announced as Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 loan signing

Another talented fullback from the English Championship is moving up! The one-time Bayern target is hopping from Middlesbrough to Tottenham Hotspur. The medicals have taken place; it’s done and dusted:

Djed Spence, behind the scenes - he is set to be unveiled as Tottenham’s sixth signing of the summer. Conte will have new right back for £12.5m fee plus add-ons. ⚪️ #THFC@Don_Falcone2 ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/ApVuvHFsrO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 15, 2022

Bayern, of course, eventually went the free transfer route with Noussair Mazraoui.

Spence will now compete in the same league as Omar Richards once again, after Bayern flipped the latter after just one season to newly-promoted Nottingham Forest.

In this episode of the BPW Flagship show, Tom and Fergus discuss: