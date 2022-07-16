New Bayern Munich II center-back Antonio Tikvić is here to play his heart out

New Bayern Munich II center-back signing Antonio Tikvić sat down for an inaugural interview with FCBayern.com. The 6’5 (1.95m) 18-year-old is freshly arrived from Türkgücü München, which fell into financial insolvency last season. Changes are brewing in the Bayern reserve side, and Tikvić is part of the reinforcements here to help push for promotion back to the 3. Bundesliga.

It was in late March when Tikvić got the news that his old club was withdrawing from the 3. Liga before season’s end. Türkgücü had not long ago declared bankruptcy and simply lacked funds to operate. Fortunately, the German Rekordmeister in the same town were quick to pounce, offering him a trial.

“It’s one of the biggest, if not the biggest club in the world!” said Tikvić, who was overjoyed at an opportunity he grabbed by the horns.

Now he’s here as a full-time member of the team. He already knew some familiar faces from the various youth team circuits, and was pretty aware of coach Martin Demichelis — a fantastic center-back in his day — as well. That was also a key factor in his decision to sign.

“It couldn’t have gone better,” he said, of settling in at his new digs.

He’s already got to talking with veteran and team leader Timo Kern, who also gave an interview we covered previously. “Toni Tikvić is a good, self-confident guy”, Kern had said. “I’m excited to see what he does with his potential.”

Tikvić has a similar self-assessment. “I’m calm on the ball and have a good left foot,” he said of his strengths. “I’m also technically adept and quite fast, despite my height. I would mention my game intelligence, too ... I’ll a pass sometimes with a bit of risk that not everyone sees.”

Of course, he’s not here to boss the place, but to watch and learn. He knows he’s got a long way to go to reach the first team and play at The Allianz Arena — “a dream” — and he’ll need to lean on everyone around him, from players to coaches to staff, to get there.

Like his top sportsmen role models — Zlatan Ibrahimović and Kobe Bryant — it’s intense drive with a dash of self-belief. That’s the kind of mentality that will suit him well at Bayern.

Tikvić is optimistic. “I’m convinced it will do me a lot of good to be here,” he said. “Every game, I’ll give everything with this crest on my chest.”

Indeed.

We’re sure rooting for him — a young man on no less than a quest to be the best, here to put the rest of his skills to the test. Bayern will hope his next steps will see their investment press on to be the next big campus success.

The full interview is available in German at FCBayern.com